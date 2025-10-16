Make Whipped Cream From Scratch Before Buying This Disappointing Canned Version

Favorite Day Original Whipped Dairy Topping has close to 4,000 ratings on Target's website, and its negative reviews paint a very interesting picture of its taste and quality. "Unfortunately, this tastes so artificial and chemically, it's horrible even with coffee," one reviewer said. "Would not recommend." Another user noted something similar, claiming that the product wasn't sweet at all but "tastes more medicinal than anything." In fact, so many mentioned the fact that the product had a chemical taste and aftertaste that we started to worry about having consumed it.

In a one-star review, another customer added, "Tastes and smells like weird chemicals, has no whipped cream flavor whatsoever." In addition, many reviewers state that they wished they had spent their money on name-brand products or had just gone ahead and made whipped cream from scratch. "This was watery, runny, and gross," another reviewer lamented, noting that they "should've just [spent] the extra dollar for the name brand."

Fortunately, making your own whipped cream at home is practically foolproof. While there are several different ways to make whipped cream, you can do it in less than five minutes using a stand mixer. Just whip heavy whipping cream or heavy cream, sugar, and pure vanilla extract together on medium-high speed for about two minutes. If you don't have powdered sugar, plain white table sugar is fine — or you can make whipped cream the way Starbucks does and use heavy cream and vanilla syrup. The key to making a perfect batch of homemade whipped cream is to keep the cream as cold as possible, ensuring a light, fluffy whipped cream.