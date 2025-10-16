11 Best New Snack Foods In 2025 (So Far)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
2025 has been pretty good to our snacking habits. We all have our favorite, timeless, go-to treats that stole our hearts and taste buds when we were kids, but it's always fun to try new flavors, too — and even more so when they come from brands that we've already pledged snacking loyalty to. From Trader Joe's snacks to must-try Target finds, this year certainly delivered on the novelty as many household names dropped new versions of their staple products.
So far, 2025 has gifted use with delectably creative popcorns, sweet Goldfish crackers, a fair amount of spicy snacks, and even some jaw-dropping brand crossovers that fans have long been asking for. While the internet can't always be trusted when it comes to honest reviews, people have shared strong feelings and opinions about their treats on social media – and each item on this list of 11 best new snack foods of 2025 is deemed worth trying by the online snackers.
Cheez-it Wendy's Baconator
Cheez-It and Wendy's partnered up to create crackers that taste like the fast food chain's popular burger, the Baconator. This flavor is limited edition, and the fans were so hyped about the July launch that the product was constantly sold out. As of October, availability still varies depending on retailer and location. The crackers reportedly taste surprisingly meaty, with notes of bacon. It's not a copy-paste of the Baconator, but for a cracker, it comes pretty close.
Khloud Protein Popcorn
There are some influencer-founded food brands you should try and some you should avoid. In April, Khloé Kardashian launched her brand of protein popcorn, Khloud. Within two months, it became one of the top-selling snack brands. Each serving comes with seven grams of complete protein, and the fans can choose between three flavors: Olive Oil & Sea Salt, Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn, and White Cheddar.
Belle's Dubai Chocolate Popcorn
Speaking of popcorn, it turns out that pistachio and chocolate can make this popular snack absolutely decadent – as proven by Belle's Dubai Chocolate Popcorn. The kettle corn is coated in pistachio butter and topped with chocolate and kadayif. At the 2025 Sweets & Snacks Expo, it won the Most Innovative New Product Award in the Salty Snacks category, and the brand even snagged another award for its Matcha Latte Popcorn. Clearly, the days of boring popcorn are over.
Hot & Spicy Chex Mix
The absolute best store-bought snack mix is a no-brainer: Chex Mix. In August, the brand dropped a Hot & Spicy version for everyone who wants a properly hot snack, not just gentle hints of spice. As one Amazon customer put it, "If you've ever wished your taste buds could both celebrate and panic at the same time, look no further." This mix was released alongside another novelty: Spicy Dill, which comes with a tangier flavor but with just as much of a kick.
Kettle Chilli Crisp
Another hot version of a classic snack this year came from Kettle. Its new Chili Crisp potato chips launched during the summer as a limited edition, but are still available for purchase on Amazon as of October. The chips channel the essence of the popular Chinese condiment and come with moderate heat, strong flavor notes, and the most satisfying crunch.
Pringles Sharp White Cheddar
Pringles already has a long lineup of different flavors, but what's a few more? In September, the brand dropped six new flavors, and the one that's been consistently coming out on top is Sharp White Cheddar. These chips carry a bold and recognizable taste of white cheddar – the cheesiness and intense saltiness make them almost addictive. In a Facebook comment, one person admitted, "I bought the Sharp White Cheddar last night and the whole canister is almost empty."
Goldfish Vanilla Cupcake Grahams
Goldfish crackers may be known as a salty snack, but the brand has been expanding into sweet territory as well. In January, Vanilla Cupcake Grahams were launched, and it's safe to say that people are obsessed. "The flavor hits that perfect balance between vanilla frosting and golden cupcake — sweet, yet not overpowering," wrote one Amazon customer. The Grahams were launched alongside two other sweet flavors, including Cinnamon Roll and Strawberry Shortcake.
Oreo Reese's Cookie and Reese's Oreo Cup
This year blessed us with a collab between two fan-favorite brands: Oreo and Reese's. In August, two iconic crossover products hit the shelves at the same time: Oreo Reese's Cookie, a dark chocolate cookie with peanut butter crème filling, and Reese's Oreo Cup, blending the flavors of milk chocolate, white chocolate, and peanut butter. The best thing about this collab? Both flavors are set to become permanent parts of the brands' lineups.
Trader Joe's Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips
Trader Joe's has endless delicious snacks to choose from, and in April, Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips joined the top of the list. These are no regular chips, mind you. They're made from Irish potatoes, with Irish butter, and sourced through an Irish supplier. They come with a crave-worthy, flavorful explosion of garlic, which will definitely leave a strong aftertaste. But, people say it's totally worth it. At only $2.99 a bag, the chips are a total steal.
Pop'ums
Pop'ums is the lovechild of popcorn and pretzels, created to bring textural variety to the snack shelves. Shaped like popcorn and crispy like pretzels, this snack delivers the best of both worlds. Launched in January, it currently comes in three flavors: Sea Salt, Golden Mustard BBQ, and White Cheddar. People report Pop'ums are softer and lighter than classic pretzel snacks, without neglecting the crunch. One Amazon reviewer noted, "Warning, it's hard to stop once you start eating them."
Wonderful Dill Pickle Pistachios
Wonderful Pistachios is one of those snacks to add to Dollar Tree grazing board – especially since releasing its new pickle-flavored pistachios. Dill pickle and pistachios were both having a moment in 2025, so it's about time that somebody finally married the two flavors. Wonderful Dill Pickle Pistachios come shell-free and have a balanced, tangy-but-savory taste. Sold in serving-sized bags, customers say they're ideal for snacking on the go.