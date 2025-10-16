11 Best New Snack Foods In 2025 (So Far)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

2025 has been pretty good to our snacking habits. We all have our favorite, timeless, go-to treats that stole our hearts and taste buds when we were kids, but it's always fun to try new flavors, too — and even more so when they come from brands that we've already pledged snacking loyalty to. From Trader Joe's snacks to must-try Target finds, this year certainly delivered on the novelty as many household names dropped new versions of their staple products.

So far, 2025 has gifted use with delectably creative popcorns, sweet Goldfish crackers, a fair amount of spicy snacks, and even some jaw-dropping brand crossovers that fans have long been asking for. While the internet can't always be trusted when it comes to honest reviews, people have shared strong feelings and opinions about their treats on social media – and each item on this list of 11 best new snack foods of 2025 is deemed worth trying by the online snackers.