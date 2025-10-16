The Best Time To Use Your Fancy Dinnerware Isn't A Special Occasion

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you love collecting vintage glassware, matched dish sets, and themed serving utensils, chances are you typically opt to save these items for a special occasion. Things like fine china, good silver, crystal goblets, and other such fancy dinnerware seem far too highfalutin for an average pizza night, leaving these favorite pieces to sit in your cabinet and collect dust for the time between use. What makes a special occasion is entirely subjective, but I'm here to tell you that it's time to break out the finery more regularly to better enjoy your food.

For one thing, fancy dinnerware doesn't necessarily have to cost you a fortune, particularly if you're into thrift shopping and antiquing. With high-end dinnerware brands like MacKenzie‑Childs being easy to spot at department stores and on social marketplace apps, bargain shopping will help you find your favorites at a much nicer price than buying them brand new. These items might require some TLC before using, but the effort will be well worth it.

Akin to the argument that fun-shaped pasta simply tastes better, so too can you reason that your favorite foods — whether fancy or not — are more pleasant to eat when served using special dinnerware. My home is filled with a mix of spooky decor ranging from basic to fancy that most people would reserve for the Halloween season. Because it makes me happy to use, I keep it on display all year long, and it definitely enhances my dining experience.