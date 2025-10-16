The Best Time To Use Your Fancy Dinnerware Isn't A Special Occasion
If you love collecting vintage glassware, matched dish sets, and themed serving utensils, chances are you typically opt to save these items for a special occasion. Things like fine china, good silver, crystal goblets, and other such fancy dinnerware seem far too highfalutin for an average pizza night, leaving these favorite pieces to sit in your cabinet and collect dust for the time between use. What makes a special occasion is entirely subjective, but I'm here to tell you that it's time to break out the finery more regularly to better enjoy your food.
For one thing, fancy dinnerware doesn't necessarily have to cost you a fortune, particularly if you're into thrift shopping and antiquing. With high-end dinnerware brands like MacKenzie‑Childs being easy to spot at department stores and on social marketplace apps, bargain shopping will help you find your favorites at a much nicer price than buying them brand new. These items might require some TLC before using, but the effort will be well worth it.
Akin to the argument that fun-shaped pasta simply tastes better, so too can you reason that your favorite foods — whether fancy or not — are more pleasant to eat when served using special dinnerware. My home is filled with a mix of spooky decor ranging from basic to fancy that most people would reserve for the Halloween season. Because it makes me happy to use, I keep it on display all year long, and it definitely enhances my dining experience.
Tips for using your best dishes anytime
If you're planning to use your fancy dinnerware more frequently, there are a few things to remember to keep everything in good condition. First and foremost, understand that more regular use will mean the risk of breakage and a need to wash dishes more often. On the one hand, no one wants to chance breaking their favorite glassware and dishes; however, even when used sporadically, the odds of this happening are never zero.
Additionally, you don't have to set your table entirely with vintage plates that are worth a fortune today or the like. Try choosing one or two statement pieces from your collection to use for the night and rotate among your favorites to suit your meal. Whether it's a large, whimsical tureen for serving a batch of SpaghettiOs or a cherished set of wine glasses, any night can be an occasion worthy of enjoying special dinnerware.
Whether thrifted, family heirlooms, or a splurge, treat your favorite cups, plates, bowls, serving spoons, and more with care and consideration. If you have guests, let them know you'll take care of cleaning up to avoid the awkward situation of someone accidentally dropping a plate. Further, if the worst-case scenario happens and you end up with a broken dish, remember that these can be repurposed in your garden as planters, bird feeders, and more.