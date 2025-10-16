This Historic Massachusetts Tavern Predates The Revolutionary War And Has A Connection To Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

History buffs may look for different kinds of eateries when setting out to banish hunger pangs. When food isn't enough, some of the oldest restaurants in each state offer both delicious fare and intriguing lore. For those traveling through New England, historic restaurants are plentiful. While the founding fathers were known for beer brewing hobbies, local taverns also inspired poets, fueled revolutionaries, and quenched the thirst of soldiers engaging in battle — such is the case at Wayside Inn, a site in Sudbury, Massachusetts that boasts the title of America's oldest operating inn.

Henry Wadsworth Longfellow found inspiration at Wayside Inn during a short visit in 1862. Though the writer didn't stay at the lodge, his interest in the accommodation laid the foundation for writing "Tales of a Wayside Inn." To highlight the connection, the inn later added Longfellow to its signage. George Washington is also reported to have ridden by the inn, and his fellow soldiers are also said to have stopped for refreshment during the Revolutionary War. However, the inn can be traced back to 1716.

Since then, Wayside has kept its very first operating license. Decor remains focused on Colonial-era details with low ceilings, exposed beams, a fireplace, and objects dating to the early 1600s on display. Even candlelights cast shadows throughout the tavern as guests sip pints of an English-style amber ale named Wayside Inn Draft, a Revolutionary War tipple made with gin and Applejack, or the rum and ginger brandy based Coow Woow — what Wayside calls America's first mixed drink.