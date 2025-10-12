The Most Popular Candy In 15 Countries Around The World

Chocolate is big business in India. According to Mordor Intelligence, by 2030, the Indian chocolate market could reach nearly $3.6 billion. The market has been surging for some time; in 2017, Mintel named India as one of the world's fastest growing markets for chocolate confectionery. But one brand, above all others, seems to consistently lead the market in the country: Cadbury.

Cadbury was founded in Birmingham, U.K. back in the 1820s by confectioner John Cadbury, but it wasn't until 1947 that the company started importing chocolate to India. To put it bluntly: It wasn't a hit straight away, at least not with everyone. The candy was seen as a luxury, a treat reserved only for the wealthy, while everyone else enjoyed more traditional Indian-style candy, called mithai.

But in the 1990s, when Cadbury aired a commercial in the country showing a girl dancing on a cricket field eating a bar of Dairy Milk, things started to change. The ad was part of a strategic move by the chocolate giant to make Cadbury seem like a part of Indian culture, just like mithai. The commercial was followed a few years later by a new slogan especially for the Indian market: "Kuch meetha ho jaye." The phrase means "let's have something sweet" in Hindi. The strategy was ultimately a huge success. Fast forward to 2025, and Cadbury still dominates the Indian chocolate industry.