Do Swedish Fish Candy Have Anything To Do With Sweden?
Swedish Fish is one of the most unique and fun candies out there. With its bright colorful hues and gummy-like texture, it makes sense that it's been a staple for childhood memories and Halloween baskets. Although the candy has a lot of mystery behind it. First, people often wonder what the actual flavor of the candy is. That case was solved; it's the uncommon lingonberry, as found on the famous IKEA menu, etc.
But when it comes to the name, people are curious about the candy's history. The name Swedish Fish would imply a relation to the European country of Sweden. However, companies can surprise us with the origins of a name, similar to how Quaker Oats is not inspired by the Quaker religion. But in this case, yes, the titular name of the Swedish Fish candy is connected to Sweden — the candy was founded by Malaco, a Swedish company. Sweden is a huge market for fish, especially at the time of its founding in the 1950s, and the company wanted to make a candy product for North America, so they stuck with their roots and created a candy that would be representative of that.
The growth of Swedish Fish
Swedish Fish began to take off in the U.S. in the '60s and '70s, and remain extremely popular today. Cadbury Adams has now taken on American ownership, although Malaco still owns the item and sells it in Sweden. In Sweden, the candy is named pastellfiskar, meaning pale-colored fish. There's also a Sweden-exclusive black salted licorice flavor known as salmiak. The candy still stays true to the cultural influence of the Swedish fishing industry, and how much it also affects the economy. In fact, on each piece of candy, the word "Swedish" is printed on them!
Similar to licorice, Swedish Fish has become a popular sweet treat to pair with buttery popcorn at the movies. The candy is also a great option for anyone who is vegetarian or vegan because it doesn't contain gelatin, and some candies aren't always the most inclusive when it comes to allergies or dietary restrictions. Swedish Fish are actually classified as starch jellies or wine gums rather than gummies. Even though the candy is gummy-like, it's chewier, and of course, the lack of gelatin is the main reason for this different classification. The candy comes in not only the classic red shade but also yellow, orange, and green.