Do Swedish Fish Candy Have Anything To Do With Sweden?

Swedish Fish is one of the most unique and fun candies out there. With its bright colorful hues and gummy-like texture, it makes sense that it's been a staple for childhood memories and Halloween baskets. Although the candy has a lot of mystery behind it. First, people often wonder what the actual flavor of the candy is. That case was solved; it's the uncommon lingonberry, as found on the famous IKEA menu, etc.

But when it comes to the name, people are curious about the candy's history. The name Swedish Fish would imply a relation to the European country of Sweden. However, companies can surprise us with the origins of a name, similar to how Quaker Oats is not inspired by the Quaker religion. But in this case, yes, the titular name of the Swedish Fish candy is connected to Sweden — the candy was founded by Malaco, a Swedish company. Sweden is a huge market for fish, especially at the time of its founding in the 1950s, and the company wanted to make a candy product for North America, so they stuck with their roots and created a candy that would be representative of that.