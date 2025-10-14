Ditch The Basic Bread And Use An Uncrustable For Your Morning Toast
When you're racing out the door in the morning, easy breakfast options can be the hack to set you up for an energetic day. Even Ina Garten's daily ritual involves slathering toast with fancy butter. For those of us looking for more convenient options, Uncrustables are at the ready. "They are great for when I forget to eat, and I'm heading between work appointments," wrote one fan on Reddit.
Instead of ripping open one of these packages for an afternoon snack, these crustless pieces of jam-filled bread can take over the breakfast table. For lovers of crunch, Uncrustables can be put into the air fryer for a crunchy, gooey treat that can pair nicely with a hot cup of coffee or a refreshing glass of juice. Uncrustables can also be turned into stuffed French toast in 2 steps or be used to enhance avocado toast. Yet even without any sort of embellishment, replacing a basic piece of toast with one of these jam-filled pieces can bring a bite of simple joy to your day.
The delicious taste of ease
Packages of Uncrustables are kept frozen until served. Ideally, the crustless pieces are thawed at room temperature prior to consumption. Though Smucker's doesn't recommend putting Uncrustables in the toaster or air fryer, plenty of netizens have. You may need to make arrangements to ensure pieces don't fall into the toaster or keep a close watch on your air fryer if you're aiming for a perfectly crisp exterior. Once toasted pieces turn lightly brown, they are ready for your toppings of choice.
Consider Uncrustables as a ready-made foundation for morning meals. For those wanting a sweet start to the day, heating up Uncrustables on a buttered skillet and drizzling honey or maple syrup on top of the cooked treat can be the perfect jump start to perk up a dull weekday morning. Lovers of savory plates may want to plop scrambled eggs and strips of bacon on top of a stack of Uncrustables. If you're short on time, snacking on one of these while driving to run errands is the treat you deserve. After all, why settle for basic when you can bite into a treat that is a bit more enticing?