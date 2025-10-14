Ditch The Basic Bread And Use An Uncrustable For Your Morning Toast

When you're racing out the door in the morning, easy breakfast options can be the hack to set you up for an energetic day. Even Ina Garten's daily ritual involves slathering toast with fancy butter. For those of us looking for more convenient options, Uncrustables are at the ready. "They are great for when I forget to eat, and I'm heading between work appointments," wrote one fan on Reddit.

Instead of ripping open one of these packages for an afternoon snack, these crustless pieces of jam-filled bread can take over the breakfast table. For lovers of crunch, Uncrustables can be put into the air fryer for a crunchy, gooey treat that can pair nicely with a hot cup of coffee or a refreshing glass of juice. Uncrustables can also be turned into stuffed French toast in 2 steps or be used to enhance avocado toast. Yet even without any sort of embellishment, replacing a basic piece of toast with one of these jam-filled pieces can bring a bite of simple joy to your day.