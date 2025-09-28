Hailing from Normandy and wrapped in foil, the color of Beurre de Baratte butter is a darker yellow when compared to other kinds of butter, and the taste can be umami-forward, nutty, and just the right touch of salty. This butter offers a decadently smooth texture to glide across muffins, breads, and rolls. The sea salt used to flavor the slow-churned butter is also valuable. Taken from the Atlantic coast, the French salt adds a briny elegance to the special butter that makes this an ingredient that is sure to elevate any meal.

After enjoying her toast and butter, at 10:30 am sharp, Garten has a cup of tea sweetened with honey. For lunch, she tends to favor bowls of soup. She told Louis-Dreyfus she often pre-makes soup and leaves it in the freezer to be warmed up, like an Italian wedding soup.

Also during the interview, Garten admitted that after long days testing recipes, she's prone to ordering from restaurants or going out with friends. Instead of eating and critiquing her own recipes, the luxury of having someone else's cooking is a joy that even a talented chef like Garten appreciates and approves of.