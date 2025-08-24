If You Love Good Bread, French Butter Belongs In Your Fridge

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

European dairy gets a lot of kudos, which goes double or triple in the highly finessed world of European butter. Reasons are nuanced from one producer to another, but it often comes down to high butterfat content, live cultures, slow churning, and animal feeding practices, which can differ considerably from most American-made butters. Then, in a category all its own, lies the highly coveted French butters. Hailed by professional chefs and home cooks alike, it's especially transformative if you love good bread — whether you make your own at home or slather that French buerre on bakery-made rolls, loaves, quick breads, challah, croissants, or basically any type of bread.

That butterfat content considerably informs the rich flavors and mouthfeel in French butters. Like most European versions, they require at least 82% butterfat, compared to the legal minimum of 80% in the United States. Some of the most coveted French butters go well above that percentage, landing at 84% or higher. If that sounds like a marginal difference, consider that water typically takes the place of butterfat in the lower percentages. More butterfat means more texture, richness, and baking precision — therefore, more tender loaves, flakier crusts, and creamier sweet breads. French butter also brings extra depth to your table when spreading on freshly baked breads. That's partially due to grass-fed cows, which commonly graze in pastures carefully cultivated for environment and soil quality or "terroir." This feeding practice, along with the common addition of live cultures, adds complexity and distinct flavors to the butter, including a light tanginess — plus a bonus boost of beta-carotene.