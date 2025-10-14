Neither Chia Seed Pudding Nor Overnight Oats: This Breakfast Choice Has Even More Protein

Chia pudding and overnight oats have become popular morning meal options over the last few years, but when it comes to protein, the numbers are not great. Both weigh in at around 10-15 grams of protein per serving, depending on what else you stir in. That's fine for a snack, but far from the 30 grams nutritionists recommend at breakfast to stabilize blood sugar, prevent mid-morning hunger, and support muscle growth and repair.

A single piece of chicken fried steak (42 grams of protein per 342 gram serving) will provide much more protein than a portion of chia pudding or overnight oats. However, if you're looking for something requiring less hands-on prep during busy mornings, a cup of Greek yogurt packs some 20 grams of protein. Similarly, three eggs will deliver about 20 grams of protein, while a cup of cottage cheese can provide over 30 grams ... all technically doable, but bordering on monotonous in a way some might begin to find unappealing. Many people find it's easier, and more satisfying, to combine a couple of protein sources instead: eggs with sausage, yogurt with nuts and fruit, or even a scoop of collagen stirred into coffee alongside a balanced breakfast.

Foods naturally dense in protein — like meat, fish, dairy, eggs, seeds, and legumes — are the workhorses of breakfast in many food cultures. A Japanese breakfast features grilled salmon and miso with some tamagoyaki. A Mediterranean table might include eggs and cheese alongside vegetables and bread. The American reliance on cereals is more recent, industrial, and less balanced. When you're asking "what's higher in protein than chia or oats," the honest answer is, pretty much anything else from these traditional building blocks. The key is choosing what's right for you, which you'll actually prepare and enjoy eating regularly.