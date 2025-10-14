The Worst Harney & Sons Iced Tea Tastes Way Too Artificial For Our Liking

Instead of looking for ways to elevate homemade iced tea, store-bought iced tea offers a convenient alternative. While fast-food iced teas can provide refreshing sips on the run, sometimes the simple joy of a cold beverage poured quickly at home is just the treat to uplift a dull afternoon. Whether you're looking to stock your kitchen with options or are planning a menu for a party, brands like Harney & Sons offer some delicious choices. Unfortunately, even with a variety of flavors to sample, a Tasting Table team member discovered that not all 9 flavors of Harney & Sons Iced Teas are tasty, particularly the Blueberry Green Fresh Brew Iced Tea.

Harney & Sons uses Chinese green tea, vanilla and blueberry flavors, lemongrass, and cornflowers to create this tea blend. It is a mixture that is intended to be served iced, but can also be consumed hot. Brewing the tea is easy enough. Simply pour boiled water over a tea bag, steep, then add cold water. Servings can be garnished with mint or citrus slices.

Lovers of blueberry will be disappointed to learn that the company's Blueberry Green tea doesn't tick all the boxes in terms of flavor and presentation. In fact, our writer found that in addition to a "strange" color, this beverage's flavor tasted artificial. "Together, they create something off-putting and highly manufactured, not something you feel you've brewed," they explained.