The Superior Way To Freeze Blueberries For Later

Blueberries can jazz up both sweet and savory dishes, but as you stock up on them for your regular smoothies and salads, keep in mind that they can go bad pretty fast (within a few days if left out at room temperature). Freezing is the best (and simple) way to preserve these fruits for the longest time, but you have to do it right. The trick is to flash-freeze blueberries before packing them in freezer bags. This technique ensures that each berry freezes individually without clumping together, so whenever you want to grab a handful for one of your favorite blueberries recipes, you can remove the exact amount required without having to thaw a huge frozen block.

To flash-freeze your blueberries, you can start by either washing them before freezing or not. If washed, ensure you dry them completely using paper towels afterward. Next, line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper then spread the blueberries on top in one layer. Pop them into the freezer and let them freeze for two to four hours or overnight. Once frozen solid, transfer them to resealable freezer bags and remove as much air from inside before sealing them shut. Finally, before placing them back in the freezer, label each bag with the name, date, and whether the berries are washed or unwashed so anyone will know to wash them before use if it's the latter.