The Superior Way To Freeze Blueberries For Later
Blueberries can jazz up both sweet and savory dishes, but as you stock up on them for your regular smoothies and salads, keep in mind that they can go bad pretty fast (within a few days if left out at room temperature). Freezing is the best (and simple) way to preserve these fruits for the longest time, but you have to do it right. The trick is to flash-freeze blueberries before packing them in freezer bags. This technique ensures that each berry freezes individually without clumping together, so whenever you want to grab a handful for one of your favorite blueberries recipes, you can remove the exact amount required without having to thaw a huge frozen block.
To flash-freeze your blueberries, you can start by either washing them before freezing or not. If washed, ensure you dry them completely using paper towels afterward. Next, line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper then spread the blueberries on top in one layer. Pop them into the freezer and let them freeze for two to four hours or overnight. Once frozen solid, transfer them to resealable freezer bags and remove as much air from inside before sealing them shut. Finally, before placing them back in the freezer, label each bag with the name, date, and whether the berries are washed or unwashed so anyone will know to wash them before use if it's the latter.
How to use your frozen blueberries
Once you're ready to use the frozen berries, the big question is usually whether to thaw them or not, and the answer depends on the dish or drink you want to prepare. For most beverages, like blueberry smoothies, you can use the frozen berries as-is without thawing. Baked goods like blueberry muffins and bread where the berries are added to the batter also do well with the frozen version, since thawed berries release a lot of moisture which can spoil the confection's texture or bleed its color into the batter.
On the other hand, some dishes like blueberry pie require thawing the berries before use. In that case, remove the berries from the freezer the night before and put them in the refrigerator to thaw overnight. Once defrosted, pat the berries with a paper towel to dry before adding to the rest of the ingredients. For a faster alternative, put the berries in a bowl and add room-temperature water to it. Within a few minutes, your blueberries will be defrosted. All in all, keep in mind the berries' shelf life. Even though these fruits can last indefinitely when stored at 0 degrees Fahrenheit or below, for the best quality you'll need to use them within 8 to 12 months.