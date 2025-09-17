9 Harney & Sons Iced Teas, Ranked Worst To Best

Harney & Sons has been around since 1983 , and its teas have garnered a lot of attention over the years. Specialty blends of the company's tea have been commissioned by the Royal Family and the Met's British Galleries. That speaks volumes! The Brits love their tea, consuming around 100 million cups per day! But they don't know iced tea.

Southerners, on the other hand, take iced tea very seriously. So, when this Southern girl found out that Harney & Sons had a selection of iced tea among its 300 varieties, I knew I had to see what they were all about. Because I know good iced tea.

Good iced tea is something that delivers a robust, natural taste, color, and aroma of the actual tea leaf, not a thin, dirty-looking version of water. And if it's going to be flavored tea, it shouldn't be elusive or highly artificial. The taste of what is being promised on the package needs to be forthright and refreshing. And the herbs and flora should shine through with their own organic visuals and scent. But most of all, that tea better be good enough to drain a pitcher because we don't waste time or tea where I'm from.

So, I gave Harney & Sons iced teas a chance, pulled out my jug and kettle, and went looking for those exact attributes in nine different flavors. And this is how they ranked.