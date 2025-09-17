9 Harney & Sons Iced Teas, Ranked Worst To Best
Harney & Sons has been around since 1983, and its teas have garnered a lot of attention over the years. Specialty blends of the company's tea have been commissioned by the Royal Family and the Met's British Galleries. That speaks volumes! The Brits love their tea, consuming around 100 million cups per day! But they don't know iced tea.
Southerners, on the other hand, take iced tea very seriously. So, when this Southern girl found out that Harney & Sons had a selection of iced tea among its 300 varieties, I knew I had to see what they were all about. Because I know good iced tea.
Good iced tea is something that delivers a robust, natural taste, color, and aroma of the actual tea leaf, not a thin, dirty-looking version of water. And if it's going to be flavored tea, it shouldn't be elusive or highly artificial. The taste of what is being promised on the package needs to be forthright and refreshing. And the herbs and flora should shine through with their own organic visuals and scent. But most of all, that tea better be good enough to drain a pitcher because we don't waste time or tea where I'm from.
So, I gave Harney & Sons iced teas a chance, pulled out my jug and kettle, and went looking for those exact attributes in nine different flavors. And this is how they ranked.
9. Blueberry Green
While all the teas on this list offer their own undeniable aromas, the Blueberry Green tea is haughty in aromatic nature, refusing to let any passersby miss its sweet, perfumed fragrance. Made with green tea, vanilla and blueberry flavor, lemongrass, cornflowers, and blueberry pieces, this tea brews to the mild amber color one expects from green tea. Although once water is added, the color changes to a strange, almost neon, yellow. Now I've seen tea made of many different herbs and plants. A big favorite back home is dandelion tea. But I've never seen anything that would naturally make this color, and that is a red flag for me.
As far as flavor, there is a definitive blueberry to this tea that carries no sweetness or tartness. There is no flavor of actual tea that comes through on the palate — although between the blueberry flavor and fragrance, I feel that it is almost an impossible quest. While there is no doubt about the flavor of this tea, the color is too strange, the scent too pointed, and the blueberry flavor artificial. Together, they create something off-putting and highly manufactured, not something you feel you've brewed. Within just a few sips, it becomes hard to enjoy the beverage due to the attention-grabbing sight and smell, which places this tea at the bottom of this list.
8. Blood Orange
This flavor is labeled as an herbal infusion and actually contains no tea at all, which isn't something that throws me. I've seen many "herbal teas" that actually didn't have tea in them and instead carried an ingredient list much like this one: safflowers, apple pieces, blood orange flavor, orange peel, grapefruit flavor, rose hips, raspberry flavor, hibiscus, beetroot, and orange flavor. And while it gives a vibrant red showing once steeped, that fades quickly when adding water.
The aroma is also not as fruity as I imagined, as this brew gives off a powdery scent that offers hints of citrus but falls toward a perfumed side, which isn't as refreshingly teasing as other options on this list. And when it comes to taste, it isn't the fruit that makes an appearance; it's mainly the rose hips, which I personally don't care for. There is a slight blush of apple that seems to try to round out the profile, but the floral aspects are just too powerful. This has a heavy tartness that clings to the palate that doesn't originate from any citric flavor and seems misplaced.
As far as an iced tea goes, this one just doesn't deliver. It tastes more like something one would rather smell than actually taste. Although the natural aesthetics of it all do allow it to rank higher than the one before.
7. Passion Fruit
The steep of this brew is a muted red with an aroma of something tropical and highly pungent. With the ingredients simply being black tea and natural passion fruit flavor, I feared the heightened scent of the fruit would mimic the flavor profile in the green blueberry. Even from a distance, it's hard to determine if the scent is pleasant or not.
Once the required amount of water is added, any redness there before becomes nothing more than a hint of color; however, the strong fragrance stands firm. The scent of the tea is immediately transported to the palate, although it doesn't become overwhelming in flavor. The taste of black tea does make an appearance after the tropical fruitiness dissipates, although the tang of the fruit hangs on into the aftertaste.
I can see how this brew will be a choice others may flock to, as it is fruity and refreshing. However, after tasting the other teas on this list, I find this one leans slightly more into an artificial flavor than the ones ranked higher. And for that reason alone, it ranks lower than those with a more natural flavor and aroma.
6. Invigorating Peach
This is a simple blend of organic black tea and organic peach flavor meant to be mellow yet invigorating. The color after steeping reminds me of a peach pit and gives off a strong scent of the fruit. Not to be outshone, the black tea also carries through the air as it wafts in a bit more subtly after the peach.
This brew maintains a brilliant color and aroma even after adding the additional six cups of water to the original steep. The peach flavor is surprisingly subtle and could easily be lost if the fragrance were not so prominent. However, it is quite lovely in that respect. The black tea is nice and strong, but not so intense that it battles being an iced version of itself. It stays smooth while leaving its mark on the palate.
The quality of this tea is juicy without being overly flavored, and I can see it having mass appeal to tea drinkers, whether they enjoy a flavored tea or not. This tea is somehow bold yet delicate and overall refreshing. And while I appreciate all those characteristics, I have to say I enjoy the teas in this lineup that rank higher and have a stronger flavor.
5. Tropical Mango
The tropical mango has a lovely, yet potent, fruity aroma that is obvious from the dry bag and only grows as it steeps. The brew is made of black tea, orange peel, mango pieces, and coconut pieces, as well as mango, pineapple, coconut, and orange flavor. And knowing the ingredients and being surrounded by the scent, my hopes for flavor from this tea are high.
Once steeped, the tea is a beautiful golden brown and gives off refreshing vibes. And the first taste does reward the drinker with a fruity, mango sweetness that is hard to resist. There is a faint tartness that flows across the palate briefly that bears a resemblance to orange. But the mango stays the headliner in the overall performance, while the coconut seems to be entirely elusive, yet unmissed.
Overall, this is a subtle, revitalizing drink that does its name proud. With the flavor of mango and citrus, it does feel tropical. The flavor is bolder than the teas ranked lower on the list, but stays soft to the taste buds. However, the teas that rank higher pleasingly have even more flavor to be had, which sets this option right in the middle.
4. Watermelon Mint
Before being diluted, the coloring of this brew is faint, and only the scent of mint escapes from the steep. Made with spearmint, green tea, strawberry flavor, and watermelon flavor, this tea is characterized as being fruity and rejuvenating as an ode to the tastes of summer.
And although it only carries the fragrance of the spearmint, on first taste, the juicy flavor of watermelon slides across the palate softly and subtly sweet. After letting more of the flavor hit the tongue, the watermelon increases into a crescendo that meets the mint at a higher level. The two profiles pair excellently together, allowing the flavor of the green tea to stand as a base and offer a taste that is truly representative of the days of summer.
With all flavors bringing their own attributes, this brew offers something refreshing and uplifting, fruity and clean. While I don't think this is something I would crave through the colder months, it is definitely a taste that would hit the spot through all the warmer months. While the level of flavor stays at an even middle ground, there is a subtle strength to this pairing that is so delightful that it amplifies its refreshing qualities. This tea takes the blend and height of flavors up a notch and throws in a bit more refreshment, which allows it to rank higher than all the ones falling lower.
3. Indigo Punch
This iced tea is also an herbal infusion that is a mixture of flowers and fruit. Made up of raspberry flakes, hibiscus, honey flavor, butterfly pea flower, raspberry flavor, lemongrass, apple pieces, lemon peel, and rose hips, this herbal infusion steeps to a dark, purple color that is nothing less than intriguing. The aroma is also strongly sweet and fruity, making everything about this brew enticing.
Even after adding water to the steep, this brew stays a delightful indigo color that is simply beautiful. And the flavor does the color justice. This concoction is sweet and bright with layers of fruit, citrus, and floral notes. It's very berry and creates its own levels of sugar without needing anything added.
Well-balanced and full-bodied, there is a sharp, clean finish to this drink that makes it necessary to have another sip. Although flavorful and visually striking, it seems to take as much as it gives, leaving a dryness to the tongue that I've only experienced with red wine. But as easy as this is to drink, I feel the dry finish is somewhat inconsequential. Although it is a factor that the top two do not have it, it is the reason this selection sits at number three.
2. Black Currant
This tea brews up to a dark amber color with just a slight hue of purple. Made from black tea (ideal for iced teas) and natural black currant flavor, this freshly steeped brew gives off a soft aroma of sweet wildflowers and berries. It is a lovely, delicate fragrance that is in stark contrast to its strong appearance.
The first flavor to hit the tongue from this brew is the black currants, which are sweet and juicy. That is quickly followed by the black tea, which remains subdued to match the berry and not overpower it. The body is full and soft, offering a robust, refreshing, lusciousness that leaves the palate moist.
There seems to be a middle ground of sweet and blunt in the overall flavor, needing nothing more from either side to make this tea taste complete. While this brew does not carry with it a varied profile like some of the others, it is incredibly fulfilling in flavor, reaching heights that those ranked lower did not reach. Rich but subtle, sharp yet fruity, this tea is completely unexpected in its simple complexity, allowing it to win the No. 2 spot on the list. While the flavor, aroma, and visual appeal of this tea are all strong, the next tea takes it up another level.
1. Tangy Raspberry
The steeped brew of this herbal infusion is a dark purple in color with the delicate fragrance of flowers and mint. It's reminiscent of a breeze that would waft through a backyard summer garden. The aroma is fresh and inviting, created by rosehips, peppermint, hibiscus, raspberry flakes, orange peel, spearmint, raspberry flavor, lemon peel, and apple pieces. With every sniff, you are sure to pull back another bit of the nature infused in this concoction.
The flavor is tart and juicy, making the mouth water. Mint hits right on the back of the taste of this tea in a surprising and elevating manner. A symphony of berries and herbs seems to swirl around the palate with each subsequent sip, creating something invigorating and transportive.
The herbal infusions ranked lower on this list leave a little something to be desired and seem to need the flavor of actual tea to make their profiles complete. However, this creation leaves nothing to be missed. With the flowers, mint, and fruit, this tea hits every profile one could want in an iced tea or any beverage. Both refreshing and restorative, I could drink glass after glass of this brew in hot or cold weather. This one is truly an experience in taste and solidly earns the number one spot.
Methodology
I followed the specific steeping instructions on each bag of these teas. Each tea was given the same treatment and time in the tasting process. And while sweet tea is generally the rule of thumb for me, I decided to taste these as they were, nothing added. I was more than surprised that most of them didn't need any added sweetness, as they offered their own.
I went looking for an iced tea that was flavorful in actual tea, when tea was present, and offered the taste promised in the added flavors. However, I also looked for a beverage that embodies a natural aesthetic in look, scent, and taste. So the ones that were obvious in artificiality, regardless of which element fell that way, rank lower. It should look, taste, and smell natural in order to be the refreshing drink iced tea drinkers want.
With each higher ranking on this list, the refreshing aspects of iced tea become more fulfilling in flavor profile, visual aesthetic, and enticing aroma. Other than the two that fall to the bottom of this list, I'd recommend each of these teas. From subtle to stunning, most of these teas are quite pleasing. The top four blends are ones I will force upon friends and family if they venture to my house when I have some brewed. And the top tea has garnered a permanent spot in my glass pitcher, as it will look visually stunning and offer a unique natural refreshment to whoever is lucky enough to grab a glass.