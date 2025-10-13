The Absolute Best Time To Eat Lunch, According To Science

If you're regularly feeling an energy slump in the afternoon, rather than grab a bag of cookies, you may consider instead changing the time that you eat lunch. Eating a heart-healthy breakfast and a high-protein sandwich at lunch at particular times of day can have a positive effect on your metabolism and, if you're dieting, weight loss as well. We spoke with Courtney Pelitera, MS, RD, CNSC of Live It Up and a registered dietitian nutritionist, about scientific studies that link meal timing with maintaining a healthy weight.

"The conclusion has been that lunch should be between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and definitely before 3 p.m.," Pelitera tells us. She further explains that, according to some studies, eating after 3 p.m. can slow down digestion and decrease glucose, energy expenditure, and carbohydrate oxidation. She cites one 2019 study in particular in which overweight participants who ate a late lunch lost less weight than those who ate lunch earlier in the day (before 3 p.m.). We wondered, though, if there were times that might be considered too early for lunch.

"Everyone has a different circadian rhythm," Pelitera said, "so it would be hard to say if there was a period of time that is too early." For example, if you eat breakfast very early in the morning, say, around 6 a.m., then it's not inappropriate to eat lunch at 10 a.m. "For health in general, I recommend that clients eat something every three to four hours," Pelitera reveals. "Whether this is a meal or a snack."