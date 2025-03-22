Which Meat To Use For The Highest Amount Of Protein In Your Next Sandwich

The body is a temple. It may sound cliche, but it's true. If you're good to your body, it will be good to you. And, of the essential macronutrients your body needs to have that temple looking pristine, protein is one of the most important. According to VerywellFit, the average adult should be getting 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. However, for endurance and strength training athletes, those numbers go up to 1.2 to 2.0 grams per kilogram of body weight. Getting the recommended amount of daily protein, whether you're an average sedentary person or exercising regularly, doesn't have to be a daunting task. In fact, it can be as easy as making yourself a chicken sandwich.

At about 32 grams of protein per 100-gram serving, the humble chicken breast is putting up impressive numbers. And compared to other 100-gram servings of protein-rich foods, it undoubtedly reigns supreme. Turkey breast comes in at a close second at 30 grams of protein, and lean, cooked beef comes in at about 26 grams of protein. Pork loin can provide about 21 grams of protein. Farm-raised and wild salmon range from 22 to 25 grams, and the less common but still delicious lamb rings in at about 25 grams per serving. While your sandwich would be lucky to be made with any of these proteins, chicken will give your body the necessary protein it needs.