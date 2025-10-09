You Won't Find A Single Arby's Location In These 2 US States

It's hard to believe that a popular chain like Arby's doesn't have a presence absolutely everywhere; and yet, you won't find a single Arby's location in Vermont or Rhode Island. The chain is otherwise present in 48 states and over 2,000 cities in the United States, and even has international locations as well. Somehow, though, the two East Coast states continue on without it.

There are a few possible explanations as to why Arby's is missing in Vermont and Rhode Island. First is size; Rhode Island, while densely populated, is the smallest U.S. state. As one commenter jokingly said on Reddit, "Rhode Island is actually the exact size of an Arby's, but the one plot of land was already taken by a McDonald's." Vermont, on the other hand, is significantly larger than Rhode Island, but has a very modest population. All that considered, it's possible there might simply not be enough demand.

The second reason could have something to do with regional loyalty to the original roast beef sandwich. Although Arby's roast beef sandwich is a classic, the first sandwich of its kind was reportedly created more than a decade before the chain opened its doors. It originated from a restaurant called Kelly's, which actually inspired the two founders of Arby's to open their own restaurant. As such, the New Englanders residing in Vermont and Rhode Island might simply see Arby's as a fast food knock off of the original sandwich.