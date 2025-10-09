You Won't Find A Single Arby's Location In These 2 US States
It's hard to believe that a popular chain like Arby's doesn't have a presence absolutely everywhere; and yet, you won't find a single Arby's location in Vermont or Rhode Island. The chain is otherwise present in 48 states and over 2,000 cities in the United States, and even has international locations as well. Somehow, though, the two East Coast states continue on without it.
There are a few possible explanations as to why Arby's is missing in Vermont and Rhode Island. First is size; Rhode Island, while densely populated, is the smallest U.S. state. As one commenter jokingly said on Reddit, "Rhode Island is actually the exact size of an Arby's, but the one plot of land was already taken by a McDonald's." Vermont, on the other hand, is significantly larger than Rhode Island, but has a very modest population. All that considered, it's possible there might simply not be enough demand.
The second reason could have something to do with regional loyalty to the original roast beef sandwich. Although Arby's roast beef sandwich is a classic, the first sandwich of its kind was reportedly created more than a decade before the chain opened its doors. It originated from a restaurant called Kelly's, which actually inspired the two founders of Arby's to open their own restaurant. As such, the New Englanders residing in Vermont and Rhode Island might simply see Arby's as a fast food knock off of the original sandwich.
Vermont and Rhode Island are generally not fans of big chains
It seems that neither Vermont nor Rhode Island wants to be a hub for big chains whose presence often dominates many other states. In fact, neither state houses a single IKEA, Red Lobster, or Jack in the Box location. Vermont, additionally, doesn't have any Chick-fil-A, Panda Express, or Dairy Queen stores, and remains the only U.S. state without a single IHOP location.
The two states strive to preserve their unique local culture. Instead of eating the same menu items as the rest of the country, New Englanders lean into their own culinary landscape — one they're very protective about. They usually have a long list of local foods at the ready, like the 11 Rhode Island foods you just have to try or the 17 best places to eat in Burlington, Vermont. Prioritizing local, small businesses over massive corporations is precisely what makes those places feel so special and worth the trip.
The chains that did manage to bring their business to the two states did not have an easy time doing so. Walmart first tried to open a location in Vermont in 1993 and only ended up being successful in 2013, two whole decades later. Buffalo Wild Wings had locations in 49 states before finally expanding to Rhode Island. And Costco? The wholesaler does have a single Vermont location that's been around since 1992, but it has unsuccessfully been trying to break into Rhode Island for several years.