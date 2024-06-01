Did Kelly's Roast Beef Inspire Arby's? Here's What We Know

In a bit of a twist on the old chicken and egg conundrum, we're pondering a similar question. Which came first? Kelly's or Arby's? Of the two roast beef giants, Arby's has broader name recognition. As of 2024, the iconic chain operates more than 3,400 locations in 48 U.S. states and territories. Kelly's Roast Beef, on the other hand, boasts a roster of 12 current locations. In any other realm, Arby's and Kelly's wouldn't even be mentioned in the same sentence. Except for one rather significant detail. The Raffel brothers — the RB in Arby's — openly acknowledged that the idea to open their own roast beef fast food restaurant came to them on a dark and stormy 1960's night while they were standing in line at the original Kelly's Roast Beef in Revere, Massachusetts.

We're not entirely sure what New Castle, Pennsylvania natives, Forrest and Leroy Raffel, were doing in Revere on that long ago summer night. Back then the beachfront city just north of Boston — home to the oldest public beach in the U.S.— was a hotbed of seaside hospitality. Whatever their thought process, the brothers came away from their sojourn with a plan to start a new life. Forrest, a graduate of Cornell University's hotel restaurant management program, and LeRoy, a Wharton School alum, decided to shutter their Ohio-based restaurant supply business and open a roast beef-centric restaurant. Their first location debuted in Boardman, Ohio on July 23, 1964 — 13 years after Kelly's Roast Beef opened on Revere Beach.