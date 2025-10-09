The Nostalgic Mall Store That Turned Meat And Cheese Into A Beloved Gift

If you have fond memories of family holiday gatherings that included a savory meat and cheese tray, you're probably familiar with Hickory Farms. The brand's signature meat and cheese gift baskets and trays made party hosting easier, and were also the perfect gift. Companies handed them out to employees at the holidays, and parents sent them out to their kids and grandkids. But the once ubiquitous shopping mall store that was a staple of almost every mall across the U.S. hasn't been as easy to find since the late '90s.

Hickory Farms got its start in 1951. The company was founded by Richard Ransom, who began selling his handmade cheese and summer sausage at county fairs throughout Ohio. His products became so popular that he decided to open a retail store. The first Hickory Farms retail store was opened in Toledo, Ohio in 1959, and by 1981, the brand had expanded significantly. At one time, there were over 1,000 stores and kiosks throughout the U.S. and Canada selling the brand's signature gourmet meat and cheese gift boxes.

By the late '90s, however, sales were declining and the company was having more success selling its products at retail shops and online. In 2000, the company announced that it was closing its 18 remaining mall stores in order to focus on catalog and internet sales. Now, Hickory Farms operates pop-up holiday kiosks and stores in malls, but primarily sells its products on its website. Yet it's definitely a mall food chain that we wish would come back permanently.