Caramel Apples And Candy Apples Aren't The Same — Here's Why

There are other key differences between caramel apples and candy apples, as far as taste and texture goes. After cooling and setting, a caramel apple coating remains soft and sticky. It should still be easy to bite through. Because the caramel is less sweet than a candy coating, you can use it on any variety of apple, even super sweet ones like Gala, Honeycrisp, and Pink Lady. You can also add sweet or salty toppings to your caramel apples, like chocolate, nuts, or sprinkles.

Because you apply a candy coating to apples while it's still boiling and it sets rapidly as it cools and dries, it easily sticks to the outside of the apple. However, caramel may resist sticking to your apples due to their waxy coating. (Luckily, there is a secret to getting caramel to stick to apples.)

It's best to add toppings to candy apples before the coating sets. After the apples dry, the coating is hard, crunchy, and sticky, and may be difficult to bite through. Candy apples look vibrantly red, and shiny or glossy. The candy coating has a very sweet taste, so it's best to use semi-sweet or tart apples, or one of the other best apples for making candy apples.