The Best Apples To Use When Making Candy Apples
Candy apples are a staple dessert of carnivals, Halloween, and all year round for those who love them best. Even if you believe caramel apples deserve to be cancelled (they don't!), surely there's a soft spot in your heart for the nostalgic treat of a lush, juicy apple covered in a bright red candy coating. It takes just a small handful of simple ingredients to make your own easy candy apples recipe at home. Starting with the ideal apple is, of course, paramount. Of the most popular types of apples, one stands out above the rest as the number one choice for adding a candy coating. The bright green and significantly sour Granny Smith is a clear winner when it comes to preparing your favorite candy apple recipe, both for its taste and texture.
Per Tasting Table recipe developer, Jessica Morone, "Granny Smith[s] are the best because they are firm enough to hold up to the hard candy shell, and are [also tart], so the sweet candy shell goes well with them." Other options can include Fuji, Jazz, or Gala apples, depending on your personal preference. It's really all about what tastes best to you and anyone with whom you're sharing this sweet reward. From there, it's simply a matter of preparing the candy coating and adding whatever colors, flavors, or other go-withs your heart desires.
Preparing a tart and sweet fruity treat
Though candy apples have a traditionally red coating, you can make this hard shell layer any color you please. Starting with a tart apple like the Granny Smith is especially advantageous, as you can also determine your favorite flavors to infuse into the candy mixture for an extra delicious dessert. Considering the sour flavor of a Granny Smith apple, try adding some cinnamon extract to your candy coating before dipping your apples for a delightful treat. You can also try an almond extract like LorAnn's almond oil, butterscotch, or caramel flavoring for a taste that leans more towards a traditional caramel apple but in a candy shell.
Depending on the occasion, you can get extra creative with your candy apple presentation, adding chopped nuts or shredded coconut on top or wrapping your fully cooled apples in cellophane with a festive bow. Try adding a food coloring other than red to your candy coating and making a whole rainbow of delicious apples, perfect to celebrate the summertime. With a batch of firm and tasty apples at hand and the spirit of nostalgia in your candy-making, there's no limit to the fun you can have with this classic recipe.