The Best Apples To Use When Making Candy Apples

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Candy apples are a staple dessert of carnivals, Halloween, and all year round for those who love them best. Even if you believe caramel apples deserve to be cancelled (they don't!), surely there's a soft spot in your heart for the nostalgic treat of a lush, juicy apple covered in a bright red candy coating. It takes just a small handful of simple ingredients to make your own easy candy apples recipe at home. Starting with the ideal apple is, of course, paramount. Of the most popular types of apples, one stands out above the rest as the number one choice for adding a candy coating. The bright green and significantly sour Granny Smith is a clear winner when it comes to preparing your favorite candy apple recipe, both for its taste and texture.

Per Tasting Table recipe developer, Jessica Morone, "Granny Smith[s] are the best because they are firm enough to hold up to the hard candy shell, and are [also tart], so the sweet candy shell goes well with them." Other options can include Fuji, Jazz, or Gala apples, depending on your personal preference. It's really all about what tastes best to you and anyone with whom you're sharing this sweet reward. From there, it's simply a matter of preparing the candy coating and adding whatever colors, flavors, or other go-withs your heart desires.