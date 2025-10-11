The Absolute Best Fast Food Snack Wrap Award Goes To Arby's
For those moments when you feel like nibbling on something without committing to a larger meal, budget-friendly wraps served on the go can carry you until the next meal time — or take the edge off hangry hunger pangs before you head home. Fast food joints got the memo that sometimes a smaller snack is in order. Whether you're looking for a quick snack or a light meal, wrapped up ingredients can be the answer. After a Tasting Table team writer ranked 8 different fast food wraps, Arby's version came out on top.
Though a ranch chicken wrap may admittedly look less substantial than a wrapped burger, these warm flour tortillas fold up chicken tenders, lettuce, shredded cheese, and ranch dressing. The chicken is breaded and offers just the right amount of greasy seasoning that makes each bite delicious. When sampled alongside fresh, crisp pieces of lettuce and melty cheese, this quick order is a dependable winner. Our team certainly isn't alone in this opinion.
Can never have enough of a good snack
In addition to making the ranch chicken wrap with satisfying ingredients, the creamy Parmesan ranch dressing Arby's uses to drizzle inside of these wraps lends a subtle kick from peppercorn. The main complaint with these wraps is simply a matter of size.
Described as crispy, crunchy and overall a "very enjoyable wrap," one YouTuber remarked that Arby's ranch chicken wrap didn't contain a lot of meat. "I think I need a bigger wrap," commented another YouTube user. "It's really small," added the reviewer. This tends to be the problem with delicious snacks. In addition to the size, the tasty flavor of the chicken is noted by several other reviewers. One Redditor observed that Arby's ranch chicken wrap is similar to a McDonald's Snack Wrap when it comes to flavor. Those who have experienced either Arby's or McDonald's wrap recipes know that this is the right direction for a snack wrap to take. You just may want to order two.