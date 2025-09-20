This Budget-Friendly Fast Food Snack Wrap From Sonic Isn't Worth The Savings

McDonald's made a lot of fans very happy this summer by reviving the cult favorite Snack Wrap. It had been introduced in 2006, cut except for some franchise locations in 2016, and totally 86ed by 2020, so people sorely missed the simple but perfect roll-up of tortilla with chicken, lettuce, cheese, and ranch.

In McDonald's absence, other fast food chains stepped up to fill the snack wrap void with their own versions. Now, even though the OG has returned under the golden arches, we're elbow-deep in snack wrap options, including Burger King's Crispy Wrap, Arby's Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap, Hardee's Tender Wraps, and, of course, KFC added fried chicken wrap varieties to its menu, too.

To cut through the noise, we tried and ranked eight different fast food snack wraps. Arby's took our top spot, but what ranked dead last? Sonic's Cheesy Baja Crispy Tender Wrap.

Sonic launched its own chicken snack wraps around the same time McDonald's brought theirs back. The former didn't necessarily have to be outshone by the latter, however, as Sonic's crispy tender wraps are a buck cheaper — at $1.99, they're a steal. Unfortunately, they're such a disappointment that those savings aren't even worth it. The proportions of the contents are off, with too much lettuce and not enough chicken or cheese. Overall, they also lack flavor. The Baja wrap is bland, and it's hard to figure out what's even "Baja" about it without enough tomatoes or any fresh Mexican flavors like lime.