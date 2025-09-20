This Budget-Friendly Fast Food Snack Wrap From Sonic Isn't Worth The Savings
McDonald's made a lot of fans very happy this summer by reviving the cult favorite Snack Wrap. It had been introduced in 2006, cut except for some franchise locations in 2016, and totally 86ed by 2020, so people sorely missed the simple but perfect roll-up of tortilla with chicken, lettuce, cheese, and ranch.
In McDonald's absence, other fast food chains stepped up to fill the snack wrap void with their own versions. Now, even though the OG has returned under the golden arches, we're elbow-deep in snack wrap options, including Burger King's Crispy Wrap, Arby's Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap, Hardee's Tender Wraps, and, of course, KFC added fried chicken wrap varieties to its menu, too.
To cut through the noise, we tried and ranked eight different fast food snack wraps. Arby's took our top spot, but what ranked dead last? Sonic's Cheesy Baja Crispy Tender Wrap.
Sonic launched its own chicken snack wraps around the same time McDonald's brought theirs back. The former didn't necessarily have to be outshone by the latter, however, as Sonic's crispy tender wraps are a buck cheaper — at $1.99, they're a steal. Unfortunately, they're such a disappointment that those savings aren't even worth it. The proportions of the contents are off, with too much lettuce and not enough chicken or cheese. Overall, they also lack flavor. The Baja wrap is bland, and it's hard to figure out what's even "Baja" about it without enough tomatoes or any fresh Mexican flavors like lime.
What people are saying about Sonic's Cheesy Baja Crispy Tender Wrap
YouTube blogger Peep This Out reviewed Sonic's two wraps last year, when the chain also featured the Cheesy Baja Crispy Tender Wrap alongside a Hickory BBQ variation. He found the Baja wrap to have an overwhelming amount of tortilla and a significantly more blah flavor profile, especially compared to the Hickory BBQ wrap with its more identifiable sauce. However, he did get a lot more cheese in his wrap than we found, meaning Sonic's Baja wrap is likely inconsistent with its ingredient amounts. Fellow YouTube reviewer BWC Publishing was also surprised to find that the wrap had none of the spice or zest he'd expected from the item's name.
In a Reddit thread responding to BWC Publishing's taste test, user bygtopp commented, "Tender is fine. Hot lettuce is not. Same sauce from the Ultimate Burrito. Partially melted cheese." Garagedays agreed, opining, "Terrible experience just blah." In a second example of ingredient inconsistency, another Redditor added that theirs came with no lettuce or tomato. Additionally, another commenter said they received rubbery chicken — not exactly appetizing.
This year's snack wrap launch for Sonic also included a Honey Chipotle Crispy Tender Wrap; like last year's Hickory BBQ option, you may have better flavor luck there if you're at Sonic and set on a chicken wrap. Otherwise, you're better off with our number-one choice from Arby's, or with the classic that started it all from McDonald's.