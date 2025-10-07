Oatmeal Vs Yogurt: Which Breakfast Wins The Protein War?

A dose of protein in the morning can set foodies up for a measurably better day. Protein is the most filling macronutrient, delivering not just sustained satiety (i.e. feeling fuller, longer) but a lasting energy and mood boost, while setting the tone for appetite regulation all day long. The FDA recommends a daily intake of at least 50 grams of protein for adults — and luckily for plant-based eaters looking to incorporate more protein into their diets, there are plenty of simple ways to add protein to your favorite breakfast sweets, sans-meat. Two of the highest-protein morning meal offerings are oatmeal and yogurt. But, when it comes to protein specifically, yogurt beats out oatmeal...when it's Greek, that is. A one-cup serving of classic oatmeal has more protein than regular whole-milk yogurt, but Greek yogurt has more protein than oatmeal.

To break it down, let's take a look at the victor, Greek yogurt. A one-cup serving of plain, whole milk yogurt contains 8.5 grams of protein. That protein content is 80% casein, a specific type of protein that helps the body's absorption of bioavailable minerals like calcium. The other 20% comes from whey protein. On the other hand, Greek yogurt (which is made by straining out the liquid whey) is thicker and more concentrated with protein. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the same one-cup-sized serving of plain, fat-free Greek yogurt packs an impressive 22 grams of protein — more than double the protein content of regular whole milk yogurt.