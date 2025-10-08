Seriously, Think Twice Before Ordering Chicken Tenders At Popeyes

Popeyes is a longstanding favorite when it comes to fast food fried chicken. But that doesn't mean that it gets every chicken item right. While chicken tenders seem to be a straightforward menu item that a fried chicken joint should have no problem mastering, Popeyes has managed to get it wrong. We tasted and ranked nine different chicken items at Popeyes, and the chicken tenders scored seventh overall.

Popeyes' bone-in chicken breasts are juicy and tender, and the same goes for the chicken tenders, since they're made from chicken breast too. While we have no complaints about the taste and tenderness of the chicken itself, there just isn't enough of it. Popeyes' downfall is the ratio of batter to chicken. To start, the chicken strips are too thin and are coated with breading that is thicker than the meat. The breading is shatteringly crispy and well-seasoned, and it doesn't slide off the chicken when you bite into it. But with so little chicken inside, all we really tasted was the breading. Plus, there is such a thing as too crispy, and Popeyes' chicken tenders decimated the roofs of our mouths after just one tender. Maybe soaking these puppies in Popeyes dipping sauces will lessen their crunch enough to salvage our hard palates. Still, a nearly all-breading chicken item is one you should avoid ordering at Popeyes.