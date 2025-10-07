Save Used Coffee Grounds And Easily Rid Your Hands Of That Garlicky Smell

The smell of garlic sautéing in oil is enough to make anyone ask, "What's for dinner?" And even the scent of freshly chopped garlic can transport you to an Italian kitchen. What's less pleasant, however, is spending your day with garlicky hands.

There are a few methods to remove garlic odors from your hands, but we like using coffee. Not only is it effective and fragrant, but it will also keep you from making the mistake of putting used coffee grounds down the garbage disposal.

Coffee grounds are commonly used for removing smells from the kitchen and other parts of the house, so why not your hands, too? Simply dampen your hands well and rub a spoonful of grounds between your palms and over any skin that touched the garlic. The combination of coffee's odor-removing properties and the exfoliation will leave your hands garlic-free. Just make sure you don't let the grounds go down the drain, as they can cause clogs; hold your hands over a flat paper towel or dish instead of directly over the sink. Scrubbing with coffee grounds alone will remove the garlic smell, but you might want to follow up with a regular wash with hand soap to remove any coffee residue.