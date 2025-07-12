The Easiest Way To Get Rid Of Lingering Garlic And Onion Smells On Your Hands, No Lemon Required

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Garlic and onions are kitchen MVPs, but the lingering scent they leave on your hands? Not so much. Whether you've been mincing garlic extra-fine without a garlic press for pasta sauce or chopping onions for a quick vegetable stir-fry, the smell tends to cling onto fingers long after the meal's been made. While there are plenty of old-school tricks out there — like scrubbing with lemon juice or baking soda (two of the top ingredients that will also keep your kitchen smelling lovely) — not everyone wants to deal with citrus pulp and risk drying out their skin. Fortunately, there's an easier, no-mess solution that doesn't involve any extra ingredients or tools. All you need is some stainless steel.

You can make this stainless steel hack a quick part of your kitchen cleanup routine. Once you're done prepping your ingredients, rinse your hands with cold water and rub them along the inside of a mixing bowl, the edge of your kitchen faucet, or even the back of a stainless steel spoon. Some cooks even keep a stainless steel "soap" bar near the sink, like this Amco Rub Away Odor Absorber Bar, which is specifically designed for this purpose. It looks like a bar of soap but doesn't dissolve or wear down — it just does one job: remove odors.