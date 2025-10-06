Looking For The Highest-Protein Yogurt? Skip The Actual Highest And Choose This One Instead

If you're striving to get more protein into your diet, yogurt is consistent in helping you get there. It doesn't have the same amount as a steak or piece of turkey, but for a snack or breakfast dish, the right high-protein yogurt can make all the difference. When shopping for the best protein-rich yogurts to start your day with, sometimes the second-highest choice is the best.

Despite its whopping 25 grams of protein, :ratio PROTEIN yogurt isn't something we'd recommend. Sure, it'll boost your daily intake, but the odd texture and stringent taste aren't something we can really get over. Oikos Pro, however, is pretty balanced. With 20 grams of protein, it's not the highest, but it does pack a punch compared to other high-protein yogurts. Although the product is quite thick, once the liquid on top of the yogurt is stirred in, it loosens up a bit.

Whey protein concentrate is the third ingredient in Oikos Pro, but the sweet, milky flavor doesn't give any indication of that. It does, however, show up slightly in the texture. While it's smooth and creamy going down, the protein powder feels a little chalky on the tongue afterwards. For 20 grams of protein, though, it's a pretty decent yogurt.