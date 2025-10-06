Looking For The Highest-Protein Yogurt? Skip The Actual Highest And Choose This One Instead
If you're striving to get more protein into your diet, yogurt is consistent in helping you get there. It doesn't have the same amount as a steak or piece of turkey, but for a snack or breakfast dish, the right high-protein yogurt can make all the difference. When shopping for the best protein-rich yogurts to start your day with, sometimes the second-highest choice is the best.
Despite its whopping 25 grams of protein, :ratio PROTEIN yogurt isn't something we'd recommend. Sure, it'll boost your daily intake, but the odd texture and stringent taste aren't something we can really get over. Oikos Pro, however, is pretty balanced. With 20 grams of protein, it's not the highest, but it does pack a punch compared to other high-protein yogurts. Although the product is quite thick, once the liquid on top of the yogurt is stirred in, it loosens up a bit.
Whey protein concentrate is the third ingredient in Oikos Pro, but the sweet, milky flavor doesn't give any indication of that. It does, however, show up slightly in the texture. While it's smooth and creamy going down, the protein powder feels a little chalky on the tongue afterwards. For 20 grams of protein, though, it's a pretty decent yogurt.
Up your protein intake with these yogurt recipes
Aside from eating yogurt straight out of the cup, there are plenty of ways to get your protein in while adding variety to your diet. A 5-ingredient protein-packed fruit dip is a creative (and delicious) way to touch on a host of different food groups and the nutrients they bring. Silken tofu brings a creamier, protein-rich touch to the yogurt, while maple syrup and vanilla extract sweeten the dip. The nutty tofu complements a range of Oikos Pro yogurt flavors, from mixed berry and vanilla to peach and banana.
Mixing and matching yogurt flavors also yields incredible nut-free yogurt granola bars. Despite the lack of nuts in the bars, oats, flaxseed, and sunflower seed butter give them an even bigger protein boost, making it the ideal pre- or post-workout treat. Simultaneously, the Medjool dates, maple syrup, cinnamon, and mixed berries turn the yogurt bars into the perfect sweet breakfast to take on the go.
If you prefer to sip your snacks or breakfast, add a cup of Oikos Pro to your smoothies instead. The thickness of the dairy product gives smoothies a rich, velvety boost that complements the flavor and nutrients of the drink. Give your mango banana smoothie a citrusy boost with key lime-flavored yogurt, or sweeten a cinnamon banana smoothie with vanilla yogurt.