8 Ways Restaurants Have Changed Since The '80s

Perhaps the biggest change in the restaurant industry according to Drew Nieporent is that dining out costs more. "Restaurants are charging more. ... But the good news ... is that probably many more people are going out for a meal now. All different varieties. So, the dining out public is more active than it was, and obviously, with takeout and delivery, whether it's Uber or something else, it promotes more food coming from restaurants to the consumer."

This is perhaps most starkly illustrated by a comparison of menu prices from the 1980s to today. Nieporent's first restaurant, Montrachet, which opened in TriBeCa in 1985, served a three-course, prix fixe menu that cost just $18. Though Montrachet is no longer open, a similar-caliber prix fixe menu at a restaurant in New York City today would run anywhere between $39 and $70, an increase of between 116% and 288%.

And, these price increases show no sign of slowing down. In a report on inflation put out by the National Restaurant Association, food and labor costs have risen by 35% in just the past five years, making it impossible for restaurants to stay in business without passing those costs along to consumers.