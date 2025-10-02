Aldi's Halloween Cake Pans Are Giving A Williams Sonoma Look For Less

Spooky Season is in full swing, which means it's time to start trying out all of those Halloween recipes you've been bookmarking — and Aldi has the perfect cake pans for you to use. The store has just released the most delightful seasonal cake pans in two sizes and designs. Its Crofton Halloween-themed cake pans are just $6.99, but they're giving us major Williams Sonoma vibes. While a Williams Sonoma version could cost between $40 and $50, the Aldi versions will get the job done just as well and for much, much less.

The large Crofton Halloween Cake Pans are available in jack-o-lantern or skull shapes for cute cakes that make the best addition to your Halloween party food menu. Made from an easy-to-clean orange or black silicone, each one looks to be about 9 inches by 9 inches. The Crofton Halloween Cakelet Pans are perfect for making four small, cupcake-sized treats. The orange version features jack-o-lantern and ghost designs, while the black one is in skull and bat shapes. Also made from silicone, each pan is 9.6 inches by 9.6 inches.

Aldi is becoming known for offering high-end cookware for budget-conscious shoppers, and many of its dupes are way better than the name brands, according to customers. The Aldi Le Creuset dupe is just a fraction of the price of its name-brand competitor, and its Crofton wooden kitchen organizers look just like ones they sell at Williams Sonoma for five times the price.