The Wooden Aldi Kitchen Organizer That Has A High-End Appearance For A Low Price

Aldi has really stepped up its kitchen game of late, offering cookware and kitchen gadgets that are near perfect dupes of high-end (and much more expensive) favorites. Its classic, streamlined new wooden kitchen organizer proves that the store is going to continue this streak. The Crofton Rotating Kitchen Caddy looks like something you would find at Williams Sonoma or Crate & Barrel for five times the price. Luckily, Aldi's version is only $14.99.

Aldi's Crofton line includes a range of affordable luxury kitchen tools, cookware, and more that are known for being quality dupes of more expensive name brands. You can even find a Le Creuset dupe at Aldi for a fraction of the price. Crofton items are designed to be professional-grade, meaning they should last longer than other inexpensive kitchenware.

The 9-inch Crofton caddy is made from imported wood, and can be easily wiped clean with a damp cloth. It is big enough to hold seven or eight spice jars, and has a wooden pole in the middle that could be used as an easy carrying handle, or even to turn the caddy into a rotating paper towel holder. It's small and versatile enough to be used for a range of organization hacks that will create more kitchen countertop space. This inexpensive kitchen organizer is available in Aldi stores throughout the U.S., and you can buy it online for curbside pickup at certain Aldi locations.