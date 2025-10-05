The 1970s Chain Everyone Remembers For Its Fried Fair Food Has 3 Locations Left

The moment you sense the intoxicating aroma of a corn dog at a fair, you're making a beeline to the nearest vendor — in fact, you may have been anticipating the first delicious bite of a corn dog for days before attending the fair. In the 1970s, one family dared to dream: What if that magical snack experience didn't have to be a once-a-year-or-so occasion? When Corn Dog 7 opened in 1978, it brought fried fair food to malls and everyday life.

Sadly, Corn Dog 7 is one of the mall food court chains that quietly vanished over time. Dozens of locations have dwindled down to just three. There are two in Laurel, Mississippi and one in Houma, Louisiana. One of those Laurel locations is cause for cheer, though: It opened in the summer of 2025. It is also a standalone spot, while the other two locations are in malls. Corn Dog 7 is a mall food court chain we wish would come back, and while we may not see that wish granted, it's exciting to see this decades-old chain open a brand new location, the first in a long time.

Happily, Corn Dog 7 has stayed in the family. Co-founder Betty McKinney was on-site for the 2025 Laurel location opening. Her husband and son, L Ray and Stephen McKinney, respectively, started the chain with Bill Clark, adding the "7" to refer to the number of people in the McKinney family.