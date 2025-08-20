Among All The Classic Fair Foods, The Absolute Best Is Almost Too Obvious To Miss

Fairs are classic Americana, and the foods served there have gradually evolved to be the main attraction, stealing the spotlight from the games, rides, and live entertainment. But, between all the fair foods that come deep-fried, on a stick, or sometimes both, one classic reigns supreme. Tasting Table ranked 21 classic fair foods from worst to best, from fried Oreos to cheese curds to the iconic giant turkey drumstick. Through it all, the humble corn dog confidently took a seat at the No. 1 spot.

Corn dogs have surpassed the title of "fair food" and permeated day-to-day life, carving out their place in lunchroom cafeterias, frozen food aisles, and even viral TikTok pages. But no iteration of a corn dog hits quite like one from the fair; deep fried to order with a textural harmony of crunchy fried cornmeal batter, a salty cured hot dog, and whatever toppings your heart desires. Both the convenience of the stick and its ability to be eaten on the go, mess-free, are what make this the superior fair food.

We also appreciate the fact that corn dogs don't wither in quality while you're eating them. The ingredients are evenly distributed, the breading is dense enough that it doesn't absorb a ton of greasy oil, and the whole thing stays hot and fresh tasting all the way through. Sure, cheese curds are insanely delicious, but they are at their peak immediately after coming out of the fryer. Same goes for funnel cake, deep fried Oreos, and fried pickles. And don't even get us started on caramel apples. But you can always rely on a corn dog.