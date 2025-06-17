How To Make Korean Corn Dogs With The Help Of Your Air Fryer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Korean corn dogs distinguish themselves from classic American corn dogs in various tasty and creative ways. To start, Korean corn dogs are stuffed with both hot dogs and cheese. But the most notable difference is the yeast and flour-based batter and fun bonus ingredients that comprise the outer coating, like crushed nachos or puffed rice. But one thing both Korean and American corn dogs share is that they're deep fried. Luckily, you can skip the mess and effort of deep-frying by making Korean corn dogs with the help of your air fryer.

As its name implies, an air fryer is designed to instill the same deep-fried crisp without a vat of oil and a food thermometer. The kitchen gadget will easily crisp up Korean corn dog batter and any extra sweet or savory ingredients you sprinkle onto it. Because the batter is made with yeast and flour, it's thicker and firmer than a cornmeal batter. Plus, dusting it with breadcrumbs and dotting it with cubes of frozen french fries will further fortify the shell, so it won't fall off the hot dog and cheese center as it air fries.

You can follow a typical Korean corn dog recipe, spearing a skewer through half a hot dog and similarly sized cheese stick before dredging it through yeasty batter and breadcrumb coating. Then, stick the corn dogs onto a parchment paper-lined air fryer basket, ensuring the dogs aren't touching each other. Slide them into a preheated air fryer at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 to 13 minutes, flipping halfway through.