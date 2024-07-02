The Absolute Best Beer Pairing For Korean Hot Dogs

With such a famed drinking culture, it's no surprise Korean cuisine meshes well with alcohol. In fact, there's an entire concept called Anju, which refers to Korean food meant to be consumed at the bar. And there's even more crossover to explore among the street foods, like with the Korean hot dog, which also goes by the name gamja-hotdog. Similar to an American corn dog, this beloved skewer dish encases everything from sausages, to cheese, fish cakes and even french fries in a light batter. Sprinkled with crispy tempura bits and covered in ketchup and mustard, it makes for an easy-to-love contrast of textures and flavors.

It sounds like just the food to pair with beer, with the comforting flavor warranting a refreshing sip. So what's the best brew for the job? Well if there's one person to ask, it would be celebrity chef and owner of Seoul Bird, chef Judy Joo. An expert on Korean cuisine, she's shared her craft on television, a series of cookbooks, and as a chef in prestigious restaurants. Her recommendation is to keep simple: "I love a light lager to cut through all that deep-fried crunch," Joo told Tasting Table.

It's a casual approach that aligns with the low-alcohol and easy-to-drink beers popular in Korea. Plus, it's right in line with Joo's restaurant Seoul Bird, which has locations in London, Las Vegas and now at CitiField and Barclays Center. There, you'll find Korean chicken and burgers alongside drinks that similarly overlap with the American palate.