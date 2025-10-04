When Baking With Fresh Herbs, An Expert Suggests Applying Them According To This Characteristic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The truth is, some herbs are more versatile than others, and not just when it comes to cooking, either. If you haven't been baking with fresh herbs, it's time for you to start. From rustic Italian Pugliese bread with fresh rosemary to Persian Love Cake-inspired cupcakes with rosewater and saffron, herbs can take desserts to new heights — if executed properly, that is. We spoke with Jerrelle Guy, author of "Black Girl Baking" and the founder of Chocolate for Basil, who shares her go-to tips for baking with fresh herbs, noting that the best way to incorporate fresh herbs into batter or dough depends on which type of herb you're using. Although, happily, the baking time doesn't change from one herb to the next.

When working with structurally woody herbs like rosemary and thyme, the pro baker explains that these sturdy herbs can be incorporated directly into the batter and baked. "Technically, you could just chop the herbs and fold them right into the batter, just know that they won't keep their bright pretty color once they're baked," Guy tells Tasting Table. "Herbs like rosemary and thyme are sturdier and can handle more heat without losing much of their character." However, when it comes to tender, leafier herbs, she notes that these delicate varieties will require extra attention for successful baking.