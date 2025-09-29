Crumbl Drops A New Berry Dessert Fans Have Been Waiting Months For
At long last, it's time for Crumbl fans to welcome the dessert they've been anticipating for months — the long-awaited Triple Berry Shortcake is here from September 29 through October 4. One Reddit thread from six months ago asks, "I thought we were supposed to have triple berry shortcake sometime soon? Did they change their minds? Does anyone know when we might have it?" Eager responses agree, "I was looking forward for that cake tbh" and "they should do triple berry short cake for July." Now, after a long wait, the shortcake crumble cookie era has arrived.
According to the official Crumbl website, the Triple Berry Shortcake comprises two layers of vanilla shortcake stuffed with vanilla cream, all topped by another layer of cream and house-made triple berry jam, served chilled. This strawberry shortcake with a twist is a non-cookie dessert to please fans across the sweet-toothed spectrum. Excited snackers fill the comments section of an Instagram post from foodie account @snackolator, sounding off "YESSS THE TRIPLE BERRY CAKE" and mentioning that this week's offerings are even better than last week's.
Another Insta post from the official Crumbl social media account has drawn comments like "YOU HAD ME AT TRIPLE BERRY SHORTCAKE," and "The cakes are always sooo good, but I'm over these cookie flavors." Luckily, this week's Triple Berry Shortcake is here to satisfy. No comment on the post's multiple fan requests for a comeback of Crumbl's short-lived and highly sought-after Dubai chocolate brownie.
Triple Berry Shortcake has arrived, along with a festive autumnal offering
Triple Berry Shortcake is just the beginning of this week's Crumbl menu. Ringing in the early fall season is the Pumpkin Pie Cookie, which features a buttery pie crust base filled with spiced pumpkin pie and garnished with whipped cream and cinnamon, also served chilled. Transitioning into October, many food and coffee chains have already been rolling out autumnal flavors for some time now. Crumbl has been playing a slow-burn seasonal game by still offering berry-centric treats (typically a summertime flavor), while gradually dropping the Pumpkin Pie Cookie this week and the Caramel Pumpkin Cake Cookie a few weeks ago. If this latest drop is any indication, foodies can likely anticipate other festive treats featuring pumpkin, apple, maple, or pecan looking forward to October. Indeed, the Crumbl Instagram post teases, "This week, we're giving 'em pumpkin to talk about!" with fans raving, "Can't Wait To Try The Pumpkin Pie!!!"
Rounding out this week's Crumbl menu are a cheerful pink-frosted Confetti Cake Cookie, gooey hot fudge Molten Lava Cookie, classic Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk Cookie, the new mystery cookie (which varies by store location), and a callback to the Oreo-peanut-butter menu that the chain dropped in late August. The Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie ft. Oreo offers a chocolate Oreo-dotted cookie loaded with lush peanut butter cream mousse and a mini Oreo on top.