Crumbl Drops A New Berry Dessert Fans Have Been Waiting Months For

At long last, it's time for Crumbl fans to welcome the dessert they've been anticipating for months — the long-awaited Triple Berry Shortcake is here from September 29 through October 4. One Reddit thread from six months ago asks, "I thought we were supposed to have triple berry shortcake sometime soon? Did they change their minds? Does anyone know when we might have it?" Eager responses agree, "I was looking forward for that cake tbh" and "they should do triple berry short cake for July." Now, after a long wait, the shortcake crumble cookie era has arrived.

According to the official Crumbl website, the Triple Berry Shortcake comprises two layers of vanilla shortcake stuffed with vanilla cream, all topped by another layer of cream and house-made triple berry jam, served chilled. This strawberry shortcake with a twist is a non-cookie dessert to please fans across the sweet-toothed spectrum. Excited snackers fill the comments section of an Instagram post from foodie account @snackolator, sounding off "YESSS THE TRIPLE BERRY CAKE" and mentioning that this week's offerings are even better than last week's.

Another Insta post from the official Crumbl social media account has drawn comments like "YOU HAD ME AT TRIPLE BERRY SHORTCAKE," and "The cakes are always sooo good, but I'm over these cookie flavors." Luckily, this week's Triple Berry Shortcake is here to satisfy. No comment on the post's multiple fan requests for a comeback of Crumbl's short-lived and highly sought-after Dubai chocolate brownie.