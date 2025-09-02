Crumbl's New Cookie Is A Chocolate Peanut Butter Lover's Dream

Back in July, Oreo and Reese's generated buzz by announcing a two-product collab scheduled to hit store shelves in September. Now, September has finally arrived, and so too have the two new sweets: An Oreo cookie stuffed with Reese's-inspired peanut buttery creme filling and a milk-and-white-chocolate Reese's cup stuffed with Oreo cookie crumb peanut butter filling. An Oreo x Reese's mashup has apparently been the longtime subject of fan requests. A press release from the Hershey Company calls the new treats an "iconic collaboration, finally giving fans what they have been asking for [...] a two-way collaboration between America's #1 Candy and #1 Cookie." Now, relative-newcomer confectionery giant Crumbl is getting in on the action, too.

Last week's Crumbl lineup included two new cookies made with Oreos – the most popular cookie brand in the U.S. For the week of September 1-6, the company is debuting another new cookie inspired by the popular candy brands' viral collab. Befitting Oreo fashion, Crumbl's Chocolate Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookie ft. Oreo x Reese's is something of a fully-loaded sandwich cookie in its own right. The treat comprises two rich chocolatey cookies made with Oreo pieces, bookending a creamy peanut butter filling dotted with more Oreo cookie pieces and chopped Reese's cups, served chilled. Fans have already taken to TikTok to sound off their excitement, writing "I'm so excited for this lineup" and "I can't wait to try this week's cookies."