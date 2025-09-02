Crumbl's New Cookie Is A Chocolate Peanut Butter Lover's Dream
Back in July, Oreo and Reese's generated buzz by announcing a two-product collab scheduled to hit store shelves in September. Now, September has finally arrived, and so too have the two new sweets: An Oreo cookie stuffed with Reese's-inspired peanut buttery creme filling and a milk-and-white-chocolate Reese's cup stuffed with Oreo cookie crumb peanut butter filling. An Oreo x Reese's mashup has apparently been the longtime subject of fan requests. A press release from the Hershey Company calls the new treats an "iconic collaboration, finally giving fans what they have been asking for [...] a two-way collaboration between America's #1 Candy and #1 Cookie." Now, relative-newcomer confectionery giant Crumbl is getting in on the action, too.
Last week's Crumbl lineup included two new cookies made with Oreos – the most popular cookie brand in the U.S. For the week of September 1-6, the company is debuting another new cookie inspired by the popular candy brands' viral collab. Befitting Oreo fashion, Crumbl's Chocolate Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookie ft. Oreo x Reese's is something of a fully-loaded sandwich cookie in its own right. The treat comprises two rich chocolatey cookies made with Oreo pieces, bookending a creamy peanut butter filling dotted with more Oreo cookie pieces and chopped Reese's cups, served chilled. Fans have already taken to TikTok to sound off their excitement, writing "I'm so excited for this lineup" and "I can't wait to try this week's cookies."
Cookie and candy lovers, make way for the Chocolate Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookie ft. Oreo x Reese's
This week's decked-out menu drop features two more collabs with Biscoff and Mother's brand cookies. A playful Sugar Cookie ft. Mother's Circus Animals is in the lineup (think pink frosting, rainbow sprinkles, and an iconic Mother's brand magenta frosted Circus Animal on top). Crumbl is also serving up a Biscoff Ice Cream Cookie with brown sugar and Biscoff cookie crumbles, served chilled.
As September rolls in, Crumbl hasn't neglected fall-loving foodies this week, either. The Caramel Pumpkin Cake Cookie is a plush pumpkin cookie with caramel cream cheese frosting and pumpkin cookie crumb dust, served warm. Completing the weekly menu are the Kentucky Butter Cake Cookie, the elegant Chocolate Covered Strawberry Cookie, and as always, the classic chocolate chip cookie.
Despite the recent buzz over Oreo x Reeses' collab, in a post from Instagram foodie @snackolator, more commenters mention excitement about Crumbl's Kentucky Butter Cake and Biscoff cookies than about its new Oreo x Reese's offering. Although, in another Crumbl-centric post by @markie_devo, fans write "I love how they did a cookie inspired by the Oreo X Reese's collab!" and "Am I dreaming." So, it looks like there's something for everyone this week...except dessert fans. Crumbl's latest menu drop is all about cookie and candy brand collabs, emphasis on "cookie." Like last week's menu, this week's offerings consist solely of cookies; no brownies, cakes, or cheesecakes this time around.