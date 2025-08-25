Crumbl's Menu This Week Features 2 Treats Made With America's Favorite Cookie Brand
When cookie superpowers join forces, sweet-toothed foodies win. This week, Crumbl is debuting two Oreo cookie collaborations in an all-cookie menu (no cakes or cheesecake desserts on the menu this time around). But Oreo dessert lovers won't have anything to miss. Crumbl's latest menu drop comes with two fully-loaded Oreo-centric creations: The Cookies & Cream Milkshake Cookie featuring mini Oreos and the Vanilla Crumb Cake Cookie featuring Golden Oreos (one of the best Oreo flavors if you ask Tasting Table).
According to the official Crumbl website, the Cookies & Cream Milkshake Cookie comprises a cookies & cream milkshake-inspired batter, dotted with Oreo crumbs and topped with vanilla buttercream and a mini Oreo to garnish, served chilled. Its Golden Oreo counterpart — the Vanilla Crumb Cake Cookie — takes a different approach. The cookie itself is mixed with crunchy Golden Oreo pieces and topped with a lush layer of vanilla cream cheese frosting, plus extra Golden Oreo crumbs, served warm.
Completing Crumbl's weekly menu for August 25-30, the other cookies in the lineup are also impressively decked out. Fans can get their hands on a S'mores Cookie with marshmallow and chocolate drizzle, and a buttery Strawberry Pretzel Pie Cookie. A Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip Cookie, a classic Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie, and a Kit Kat-inspired Wafer Cookie finish the menu. Fans have already taken to social media to sound off their approval. The comments section of an Instagram post by the account @snackolator raves with users saying, "cookies and cream milkshake is the best cookie they got," "ALL BANGERS," and "I need all of these omg great lineup."
Crumbl's new cookies are designed for Oreo-lovers
While Oreo fans have much to love about this week's offerings, multiple comments mention that Crumbl's long-awaited Dubai chocolate brownie (which debuted last week) is gone too soon; fans seem to want the treat to stay around for a little longer. In another weekly Crumbl Instagram post by @markie_devo, the majority of the comments also mention the Dubai brownie and disappointment over their local stores selling out. Many customers, it seems, were unable to try the treat before it left Crumbl's weekly rotation.
Still, Oreo flavors are a formidable force, as demonstrated by the positive online fan response just one day after Crumbl's newest menu dropped. Oreo's nickname has been "Milk's Favorite Cookie" since 2004 but, if the sales figures are any indication, it looks like Oreos are America's favorite cookie, too ... after Crumbl. According to a 2024 industry report by retail data firm Evidnt, Oreo is the top cookie brand in the U.S. by sales, demonstrating a whopping 19% market share. Cementing Oreo's popularity is the fact that, per the study, the most popular cookie flavor in the U.S. sector is "sandwich cookies with fillings" — a category also led by Oreo and representing 27% of total domestic cookie sales. Another 2024 press release from the company shares that more than 60 billion Oreos are sold every single year — 20 billion of which are sold to U.S. fans alone.