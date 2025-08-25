Crumbl's Menu This Week Features 2 Treats Made With America's Favorite Cookie Brand

When cookie superpowers join forces, sweet-toothed foodies win. This week, Crumbl is debuting two Oreo cookie collaborations in an all-cookie menu (no cakes or cheesecake desserts on the menu this time around). But Oreo dessert lovers won't have anything to miss. Crumbl's latest menu drop comes with two fully-loaded Oreo-centric creations: The Cookies & Cream Milkshake Cookie featuring mini Oreos and the Vanilla Crumb Cake Cookie featuring Golden Oreos (one of the best Oreo flavors if you ask Tasting Table).

According to the official Crumbl website, the Cookies & Cream Milkshake Cookie comprises a cookies & cream milkshake-inspired batter, dotted with Oreo crumbs and topped with vanilla buttercream and a mini Oreo to garnish, served chilled. Its Golden Oreo counterpart — the Vanilla Crumb Cake Cookie — takes a different approach. The cookie itself is mixed with crunchy Golden Oreo pieces and topped with a lush layer of vanilla cream cheese frosting, plus extra Golden Oreo crumbs, served warm.

Completing Crumbl's weekly menu for August 25-30, the other cookies in the lineup are also impressively decked out. Fans can get their hands on a S'mores Cookie with marshmallow and chocolate drizzle, and a buttery Strawberry Pretzel Pie Cookie. A Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip Cookie, a classic Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie, and a Kit Kat-inspired Wafer Cookie finish the menu. Fans have already taken to social media to sound off their approval. The comments section of an Instagram post by the account @snackolator raves with users saying, "cookies and cream milkshake is the best cookie they got," "ALL BANGERS," and "I need all of these omg great lineup."