Fall Arrives To This Week's Crumbl Lineup Along With The Dubai Chocolate Brownie

The latest menu just dropped at Crumbl and (at long last) it includes an item fans have been waiting for. The week of August 18-23 welcomes the Dubai Chocolate Brownie — a treat that has flooded social media for some majorly enticing buildup. Folks have predicted the arrival of viral Dubai chocolate in some form at Crumbl for some time now, bookended by mentions of the viral "Labubu matcha Dubai chocolate" consumerism slang overload meme. Still, trends are trends for a reason, and more and more retailers across the U.S. have been selling Dubai chocolate (for ambitious home cooks, we even have a recipe for whipping up decadent Dubai chocolate bars in your own kitchen). The official Crumbl website is currently emblazoned with a header declaring "It's finally here!" The Dubai Chocolate Brownie is a soft, fudgy brownie with crunchy kataifi and pistachio filling, capped by a milk chocolate layer and pistachio cream drizzle, served chilled.

A Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie (served warm) is also on the list of this week's arrivals the first fall-themed flavor of the season. Brands from Pillsbury to McCormick spices have been unveiling their seasonal offerings for 2025 recently, and now, Crumbl is joining the autumnal action on the first early wave. Dunkin's fall menu isn't set to drop until August 20, and Starbucks' fall offerings aren't slated to arrive until August 26.