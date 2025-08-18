Fall Arrives To This Week's Crumbl Lineup Along With The Dubai Chocolate Brownie
The latest menu just dropped at Crumbl and (at long last) it includes an item fans have been waiting for. The week of August 18-23 welcomes the Dubai Chocolate Brownie — a treat that has flooded social media for some majorly enticing buildup. Folks have predicted the arrival of viral Dubai chocolate in some form at Crumbl for some time now, bookended by mentions of the viral "Labubu matcha Dubai chocolate" consumerism slang overload meme. Still, trends are trends for a reason, and more and more retailers across the U.S. have been selling Dubai chocolate (for ambitious home cooks, we even have a recipe for whipping up decadent Dubai chocolate bars in your own kitchen). The official Crumbl website is currently emblazoned with a header declaring "It's finally here!" The Dubai Chocolate Brownie is a soft, fudgy brownie with crunchy kataifi and pistachio filling, capped by a milk chocolate layer and pistachio cream drizzle, served chilled.
A Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie (served warm) is also on the list of this week's arrivals the first fall-themed flavor of the season. Brands from Pillsbury to McCormick spices have been unveiling their seasonal offerings for 2025 recently, and now, Crumbl is joining the autumnal action on the first early wave. Dunkin's fall menu isn't set to drop until August 20, and Starbucks' fall offerings aren't slated to arrive until August 26.
Dubai Chocolate Brownie and Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie arrive on-trend at Crumbl
For a more complex fully-loaded cookie, in true Crumbl style, fans can also get their hands on a Strawberry Cheesecake Cookie, featuring classic vanilla cheesecake over graham cracker crust, topped with strawberry jam and whipped cream, served chilled. This week's menu also includes a Pink Velvet Cake Cookie, a Peanut Butter Munch Cookie topped with muddy buddy cereal treats, and a Chocolate Mallow Cupcake Cookie apparently modeled after a nostalgic Hostess Cupcake.
In less-yummy news, it's also worth noting that some of these treats might come with a higher price tag than normal. According to a post by Instagram foodie account @snackolator, the Dubai Chocolate Brownie comes with a $2.99 upcharge, and the Strawberry Cheesecake Cookie costs $0.99 extra. For more somewhat-mixed reviews of these highly-anticipated sweet treats, some fans also seem nonplussed by the timing. Comments in the @snackolator post sound off, "PUMPKIN CHOC CHIP! Just wish they would have waited til next month. Also can we pls STOP Dubai-ing EVERYTHING," and "Now Dubai chocolate. 1000 years later." Elsewhere online, fans have flooded the comments section of foodie Insta account @markie_devo with tongue-in-cheek digs at the trend: "Not the Dubai again" and "Top it with a Labubu." Still, the majority of fan reviews seem positive and enticed. Whether you're digging the trendy chocolate or eager for fall flavors, this week's Crumbl menu has been designed to deliver.