The Delicious Way To Give Strawberry Shortcake A Summer Twist
Strawberry shortcake is the pinnacle of perfect summer desserts. Lightly sweet, buttery, and packed with fresh, sweet strawberries, there's not much to complain about when it comes to a shortcake. But that's not to say there's never any room for improvement. Lean into what makes strawberry shortcake so great and keep it simple when making adjustments. To up the summer factor, try swapping the strawberries for different seasonal fruit.
Your local farmer's market will be your best friend when it comes to finding the most in-season fruits in your area. Stone fruit, berries, and melons thrive in the summer months and make excellent pairings for a buttery biscuit and whipped cream. No matter what fruit you use, simply macerate with a little sugar and lemon juice to coax out and enhance those yummy natural flavors. And don't underestimate the power of a fresh herb to bring that dose of summer. Adding basil to strawberries or some fresh mint to a mélange of raspberries and blueberries unlocks layers of bright flavor. Fresh peaches, nectarines, and plums with a little chai spice bring a warm and cozy vibe to a buttery shortcake, made even better if paired with a honey whipped cream.
More advanced variations on the classic strawberry shortcake
If you're open to breaking the mold a bit, there are some even more unique ways to give strawberry shortcake an extra-summery twist. Try a bright and citrusy shortcake using your favorite citrus fruits. Mix blood oranges, which bring a striking color and tartness, with cara cara oranges, which have a sweet, berry-like taste. A smidge of almond extract in the cream makes for a stunning flavor pairing when combined with the juicy oranges. Another way to incorporate citrus into your shortcake is by using orange blossom extract in the cream. Paired with raspberries and blackberries, the orange blossom adds delicate floral notes reminiscent of a warm sunny day.
Make a classic strawberry shortcake even better using a summer cooking staple: your grill. But, instead of strawberries, try swapping them for pineapple. Not only does pineapple taste amazing with the caramelization from the grill, but it pairs exceptionally well with whipped cream and a buttery biscuit. Take it one step further and use a vegan-friendly coconut whipped cream for a pina colada shortcake. No matter how you choose to upgrade your shortcake, rest assured that there is ample room for error. After all, when you're working with elements that are simple, delicious, and fresh, it's hard to make a bad combination.