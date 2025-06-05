The Delicious Way To Give Strawberry Shortcake A Summer Twist

Strawberry shortcake is the pinnacle of perfect summer desserts. Lightly sweet, buttery, and packed with fresh, sweet strawberries, there's not much to complain about when it comes to a shortcake. But that's not to say there's never any room for improvement. Lean into what makes strawberry shortcake so great and keep it simple when making adjustments. To up the summer factor, try swapping the strawberries for different seasonal fruit.

Your local farmer's market will be your best friend when it comes to finding the most in-season fruits in your area. Stone fruit, berries, and melons thrive in the summer months and make excellent pairings for a buttery biscuit and whipped cream. No matter what fruit you use, simply macerate with a little sugar and lemon juice to coax out and enhance those yummy natural flavors. And don't underestimate the power of a fresh herb to bring that dose of summer. Adding basil to strawberries or some fresh mint to a mélange of raspberries and blueberries unlocks layers of bright flavor. Fresh peaches, nectarines, and plums with a little chai spice bring a warm and cozy vibe to a buttery shortcake, made even better if paired with a honey whipped cream.