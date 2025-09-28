7 Tequila Cocktail Recipes To Warm You Up This Winter
We don't know about you, but nothing warms us up on a cold winter's night more than a boozy cocktail. Of course, the obvious spirits usually take the spotlight when cooler months roll around — whiskey, scotch, dark berry liqueurs, and rum among them. Tequila, on the other hand, is often mistaken for a warm-weather-only spirit. Perhaps it's the obvious association tequila has with margaritas, enjoyed while sun-drenched and sitting poolside. But just because beach season is over, that doesn't mean you should retire your bottle of tequila along with your warm-weather clothes.
Restricting your tequila time to just one season isn't working in your favor. Numerous tequila cocktail recipes exist to help you warm up in the colder months, even if the drink itself isn't warm. Instead, they'll often lean on spices and wintry fare to bring the liquor into the season. The result? A sumptuous drink that'll have you questioning why tequila isn't more commonly considered a winter spirit. If you need some inspiration, here are our favorite winter tequila cocktail recipes.
Skinny Apple Cider Margarita
Sure, it still has "margarita" in the title, but this is a cocktail we'll only ever crave once fall has rolled around (and preferably after an afternoon spent apple picking). This skinny margarita calls for a syrup made with monk fruit sweetener, as well as tequila, brut apple cider, triple sec, lime juice, and apples. The concoction is shaken (not stirred) and served in a glass rimmed with a lime wedge and a mixture of fine salt and cinnamon. Enjoy it while indulging in a piece of fresh apple pie.
Recipe: Skinny Apple Cider Margarita
Smoky French 75 Winter Cocktail
Fans of the French 75 should give it a smoky twist this winter in a warming tequila cocktail. That's right — this Smoky French 75 Cocktail uses tequila instead of gin, and adds a few ingredients for an extra warming spin. Even better, it's too easy to make. You'll shake together tequila, Armagnac, red vermouth, and Cointreau; then, pour into a Champagne flute, top with Champagne, and float some absinthe on top. Easy as pie and delicious to boot. Enjoy it solo or with a sumptuous ginger cake.
Recipe: Smoky French 75 Winter Cocktail
Hot Chocolate Tequila
For all of us who are still kids at heart, this Hot Chocolate Tequila recipe (adapted from Aviary's Craig Schloetter) puts an adult spin on everyone's favorite childhood drink. It's not as easy to make as your standard hot chocolate — for one thing, this recipe requires using a cigar to smoke milk — but the result is well worth it. Other ingredients you'll want to have on hand include Fernet Branca, bittersweet chocolate, and whole milk. This is a hot chocolate meant to be sipped and savored, a dessert in and of itself.
Recipe: Hot Chocolate Tequila
Black Magic Halloween Margarita
Of course, you don't have to enjoy this cocktail only on Halloween, but it is a decidedly spooky drink that can bring some magic to your fall holiday festivities. Activated charcoal powder and purple salt on the rim give this drink its distinctive appearance. As far as its flavor, it gets the standard margarita treatment, subbing absinthe for triple sec. If you can find some edible black glitter to garnish your drink with, that's even better — enjoy it alongside your favorite scary Halloween fare.
Recipe: Black Magic Halloween Margarita
Hot Honey Apricot Margarita
Sure, apricots are a warm-weather fruit and margaritas are typically a warm-weather drink, but bring hot honey into the equation and all bets are off. With a garnish of red pepper flakes, this spicy cocktail can warm anyone up in the winter, while reminding you of summer days gone by. The most time-consuming part of the recipe is making the apricot puree; from there, you'll shake it with tequila, Cointreau, lime juice, and hot honey. Sip in the afternoon alongside some homemade scones.
Recipe: Hot Honey Apricot Margarita
Blood Orange and Pomegranate Margarita Cocktail
Another way to warm up a summery margarita is by incorporating some obvious winter produce; in this case, blood oranges and pomegranate juice. Another unexpected ingredient that really makes this winter margarita shine is homemade cinnamon simple syrup. Shake all of the above with triple sec and tequila, pour into your glass of choice (we like to use a rocks glass), and garnish with blood orange slices and pomegranate arils. A sugared rim completes the cocktail, which would make for a great accompaniment to fruitcake.
Doña Frida
Adapted from the skilled bartenders at El Barón in Cartagena, Colombia, the Doña Frida is a spiced concoction that'll warm you up even on winter's coldest days. Make sure you have pink peppercorns and plum jam on hand — you'll use the two (alongside some cinnamon) to make a spiced plum jam. Shake that with tequila, Cointreau, lemon juice, and orange bitters before straining into a coupe glass. Garnish with whole pink peppercorns and drink whenever you need to be warmed to the bone.
Recipe: Doña Frida
Static Media owns and operates Tasting Table and Food Republic.