7 Tequila Cocktail Recipes To Warm You Up This Winter

We don't know about you, but nothing warms us up on a cold winter's night more than a boozy cocktail. Of course, the obvious spirits usually take the spotlight when cooler months roll around — whiskey, scotch, dark berry liqueurs, and rum among them. Tequila, on the other hand, is often mistaken for a warm-weather-only spirit. Perhaps it's the obvious association tequila has with margaritas, enjoyed while sun-drenched and sitting poolside. But just because beach season is over, that doesn't mean you should retire your bottle of tequila along with your warm-weather clothes.

Restricting your tequila time to just one season isn't working in your favor. Numerous tequila cocktail recipes exist to help you warm up in the colder months, even if the drink itself isn't warm. Instead, they'll often lean on spices and wintry fare to bring the liquor into the season. The result? A sumptuous drink that'll have you questioning why tequila isn't more commonly considered a winter spirit. If you need some inspiration, here are our favorite winter tequila cocktail recipes.