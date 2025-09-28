This Non-Coffee Starbucks Drink Is Totally Customizable And On The Menu All Year

Just because you step into a Starbucks doesn't mean you're destined to slurp down a coffee drink. For those who don't want to drink anything that contains caffeine or tastes like coffee, the brand offers plenty of drinks that aren't coffee-based. Whether you're looking for something to slurp down that is caffeine-free or simply want a creamy drink that you can customize, ask for the steamer. This is the kind of drink order you can gulp any time of day without having to worry about the implications of caffeine disrupting sleep rhythms.

A steamer isn't the same as frothed milk. Steamed milk is heavy and silky, and depending on the kind of milk you choose for your drink, it can be the ticket for an afternoon treat. When ordering a steamer, you can choose your preferred size of drink and choice of milk, plus how much foam you want your drink to have. In addition to noting the temperature of your drink order — warm, extra hot, or steamed hot — you can also customize your beverage with a list of syrups and sauces, liquid sweeteners or sweetener packets, and vanilla bean powder. Assorted drink toppings like drizzles, cinnamon powder, whipped cream, and crunchy garnishes can turn what seems like a simple drink order into a cup that could easily be mistaken for dessert.