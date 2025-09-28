This Non-Coffee Starbucks Drink Is Totally Customizable And On The Menu All Year
Just because you step into a Starbucks doesn't mean you're destined to slurp down a coffee drink. For those who don't want to drink anything that contains caffeine or tastes like coffee, the brand offers plenty of drinks that aren't coffee-based. Whether you're looking for something to slurp down that is caffeine-free or simply want a creamy drink that you can customize, ask for the steamer. This is the kind of drink order you can gulp any time of day without having to worry about the implications of caffeine disrupting sleep rhythms.
A steamer isn't the same as frothed milk. Steamed milk is heavy and silky, and depending on the kind of milk you choose for your drink, it can be the ticket for an afternoon treat. When ordering a steamer, you can choose your preferred size of drink and choice of milk, plus how much foam you want your drink to have. In addition to noting the temperature of your drink order — warm, extra hot, or steamed hot — you can also customize your beverage with a list of syrups and sauces, liquid sweeteners or sweetener packets, and vanilla bean powder. Assorted drink toppings like drizzles, cinnamon powder, whipped cream, and crunchy garnishes can turn what seems like a simple drink order into a cup that could easily be mistaken for dessert.
A tasty treat made your way
With so many options to choose from, if you have compiled a list of requests that you feel shy to ask a busy barista, you can consider mobile ordering your customized steamer. Baristas assure shy patrons that ordering flavored milk is a common experience in Starbucks and is certainly not one to be ashamed of. "It's all sugar and coffee (or sugar and non-coffee) just the same," encouraged one helpful Redditor. So whether you want mocha drizzle, pecan crunch or cookie crumble toppings, extra whipped cream, honey blend syrup, and your cup lined with caramel sauce, you can let your cravings dictate your customized order. One Starbucks fan prefers ordering steamed milk with honey, vanilla, and cinnamon powder.
For those who like the idea of a steamer yet still crave a buzzy caffeine fix, the same steaming ordering principles can be applied to coffee drinks. "We have flavored steamers for the hot coffee too! Think of it like hot chocolate or chocolate milk," assured a netizen. "We can do pretty much any flavor." Though steamed milk might be cheaper to make at home than ordering from Starbucks, warm cups of sweet goodness make for a nice treat on days you need an easy pick-me-up.