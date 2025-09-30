Rick Bayless Told Us His Trick For More Vibrant Pickled Red Onions
One of the biggest challenges of pickling red onions is retaining their vibrant color. Just one or two missteps, and your pickled onions could end up a dingy, pale white or grayish color –- which isn't very appetizing. To find out how to achieve that nice, bright reddish-purple color no matter the pickling method, Tasting Table spoke with Rick Bayless at a cooking demonstration in partnership with El Yucateco Hot Sauces.
Bayless is an American chef, author, and founder of restaurants Frontera Grill, Topolobampo, and Tortazo. Traditional Mexican dishes are his specialty, and he often uses pickled red onions, jalapeños, and other vegetables to elevate his recipes. But, when it comes to retaining the vibrant color of his pickled red onions, Bayless told Tasting Table that he leans on the help of another vibrantly colored veggie: beets.
According to Bayless, the secret to vibrant pickled onions is adding fresh beets to the jar. The trick is to use the exact right amount to keep your onions bright and pink without causing them to absorb the flavor of the beets. There are many creative uses for pickled red onions, and by making sure you retain their gorgeous hue, you can add both flavor and color to your dishes.
How to use beets to achieve bright-pink pickled onions
Making pickled red onions at home couldn't be easier — but they'll come out even brighter when you follow Rick Bayless' beet tip. Bayless recommends adding half of a beet for every 5 gallons of pickled red onions you're making. This can be scaled down to your specific recipe; for instance, if you're only pickling one jar at a time, a small chunk or sliver should be enough for your onions to get the beet's color without picking up any of its earthy flavor. If you're preparing multiple jars of pickled onions, you can experiment by adding different amounts of sliced beets to see what works best for your taste and eyes.
To use this tip, start by slicing your red onions and making your vinegar brine for pickling. After that, peel and slice a whole, fresh beet into slivers about the same size as your sliced onion. Layer the onions and beets into your Mason or canning jars and pour your pickling brine over them, ensuring everything is completely covered. Paper towels will help keep your vegetables completely submerged — just be sure to leave about ¼ inch of space at the top of each jar before securing the lid and placing the jar inside of the refrigerator. In a matter of days, your red onions should be perfectly pickled and bright.