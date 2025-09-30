Rick Bayless Told Us His Trick For More Vibrant Pickled Red Onions

One of the biggest challenges of pickling red onions is retaining their vibrant color. Just one or two missteps, and your pickled onions could end up a dingy, pale white or grayish color –- which isn't very appetizing. To find out how to achieve that nice, bright reddish-purple color no matter the pickling method, Tasting Table spoke with Rick Bayless at a cooking demonstration in partnership with El Yucateco Hot Sauces.

Bayless is an American chef, author, and founder of restaurants Frontera Grill, Topolobampo, and Tortazo. Traditional Mexican dishes are his specialty, and he often uses pickled red onions, jalapeños, and other vegetables to elevate his recipes. But, when it comes to retaining the vibrant color of his pickled red onions, Bayless told Tasting Table that he leans on the help of another vibrantly colored veggie: beets.

According to Bayless, the secret to vibrant pickled onions is adding fresh beets to the jar. The trick is to use the exact right amount to keep your onions bright and pink without causing them to absorb the flavor of the beets. There are many creative uses for pickled red onions, and by making sure you retain their gorgeous hue, you can add both flavor and color to your dishes.