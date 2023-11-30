Use Paper Towels To Keep Food Submerged In Brine When Pickling

Pickling is a time-honored method of preserving food, where fruits or vegetables are soaked in a saline solution known as brine. The key to successful pickling is ensuring the food is completely submerged in the brine. However, due to their natural buoyancy, keeping these food pieces submerged can be challenging, as they tend to float on the surface of the brine. A simple and effective remedy for this issue is the use of paper towels.

But why is submersion so important? The brine in which pickles are soaked not only imparts a tangy flavor to the food but also creates an environment that inhibits the growth of harmful bacteria. This dual action of protection and flavor infusion is effective only when the brine entirely covers the food. Consequently, any portion of the food exposed to air may not pickle evenly and, more crucially, could be susceptible to bacterial growth and spoilage. This is where an everyday household item, the paper towel, comes into play. Paper towels are an ideal solution to this problem because they are readily available in most homes, making them a convenient and cost-effective tool. Additionally, they are simple and safe to use, unlike some other methods that might involve complex equipment.