These Craft Breweries Use Whole Pumpkin Pies To Make Beers That Taste Like Fall

Every fall, American craft brewers get more and more creative with the pumpkin flavors — and, now, adding whole pumpkin pies into the mash seems to be a rising trend. Over in North Carolina, the Wilmington Brewing Company, brews its Pretty Pumpkin Ale with 100, whole pumpkin pies sourced from a local bakery. The beer is "a malty, smooth ale with a subtle pumpkin flavor" as the brewery described on Instagram. Served on tap at the brewery, you get to enjoy the ale with a sweet, fall-inspired upgrade: a sugar-cinnamon rim.

The Manhattan Brewing Company is another craft brewer that uses whole pumpkin pies from a fellow, Manhattan-based bakery to make what it calls the Pumpkin Batch — a pumpkin ale laced with pumpkin spice flavor. Just a few hours north of the Manhattan Brewing Company is Upstate Brewing Company FLX in Upstate, New York. There, brewers throw whole pumpkin pies, pumpkin puree, and a blend of freshly ground pumpkin pie spices into the mash of its Pumpkin Pie Ale. It's one of the brewery's favorite seasonal brews.

Beer and pumpkin pie lovers in the Midwest can also rejoice knowing that Indiana's Guardian Brewing Company offers pumpkin pie beer as well. Only, Guardian Brewing Company uses whole pumpkin chess pies in its mash, which are said to be denser and sweeter than classic pumpkin pies. Dubbed the Wicked Pumpkin Pie Ale with Cocoa Nibs, its pumpkin pie beer is described as smooth and velvety, with a pleasant pumpkin finish.