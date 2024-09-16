The Easiest Way To Give Your Favorite Fall-Inspired Beers A Sweet Upgrade
Roughly six million people flock to Germany every single year to celebrate Oktoberfest. But, with one quick beer glass upgrade, pleasure-minded foodies can celebrate Oktoberfest in their own backyards all season long. All it takes is two pantry staples you probably already have on hand. To give your favorite beers a fall vibe, look no further than a cinnamon sugar rim. If you've ever rimmed a pint glass with Tajín for a Michelada before, then this process will probably feel pretty familiar.
The ideal ratio for perfectly balanced cinnamon sugar is 2 tablespoons of ground cinnamon per half cup of granulated sugar. To give your pint glass a cinnamon sugar rim, combine these two ingredients in a small shallow dish (Tupperware lids work great here) and whisk together with a fork to thoroughly mix. The dry ingredients should stand about ½-inch thick in the dish. Then, fill a separate bowl with an inch or two of water, and submerge the rim of your pint glass in the water. From there, slowly insert the wetted rim into the cinnamon sugar, gently twisting it to coat. Now, your tasty rimmed glass is ready to use. Simply pour in the beer of your choice and enjoy. For stronger adhesion and a complementary fall flavor, you could \ swap the water for thin, pure, dark maple syrup.
Dip your pint glass in a cinnamon-sugar rim for easy autumnal ale
This sweet-spiced rim upgrade works especially well with Oktoberfest-style beers, which already feature a spiced flavor profile. Great Lakes Brewing Co. based in Cleveland, Ohio makes arguably the best Oktoberfest on the market. It's a 6.5% ABV IPA with notes of caramel, bread, and spice. Or, Samuel Adams Octoberfest is a solid, widely available option, a vivid amber with a rich malt at 5.3%ABV. Alternatively, if Oktoberfest brews aren't your style, a cinnamon-sugar rim would also pair deliciously with most deep amber beers like Yuengling Traditional Lager or Alaskan Brewing Co. Amber Ale, or with robust, creamy stouts like Guinness Extra Stout or Goose Island Bourbon County Stout.
Pro tip: Stick to thinner beer glasses like shaker, nonic, tulip, Weizen, pilsner, snifter, and Belgian hex glasses here, as these will pick up the cinnamon sugar much better than a thick glass like a stein or tankard. To complete the meal, pair your cinnamon-sugar rimmed beer with potato pancakes, roasted pork loin, or knockwurst drizzled with spicy mustard. Or, if you prefer sweet over savory, you could pair your garnished beer with classic autumnal treats like a slice of pumpkin roll or pecan pie.