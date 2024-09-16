The Easiest Way To Give Your Favorite Fall-Inspired Beers A Sweet Upgrade

Roughly six million people flock to Germany every single year to celebrate Oktoberfest. But, with one quick beer glass upgrade, pleasure-minded foodies can celebrate Oktoberfest in their own backyards all season long. All it takes is two pantry staples you probably already have on hand. To give your favorite beers a fall vibe, look no further than a cinnamon sugar rim. If you've ever rimmed a pint glass with Tajín for a Michelada before, then this process will probably feel pretty familiar.

The ideal ratio for perfectly balanced cinnamon sugar is 2 tablespoons of ground cinnamon per half cup of granulated sugar. To give your pint glass a cinnamon sugar rim, combine these two ingredients in a small shallow dish (Tupperware lids work great here) and whisk together with a fork to thoroughly mix. The dry ingredients should stand about ½-inch thick in the dish. Then, fill a separate bowl with an inch or two of water, and submerge the rim of your pint glass in the water. From there, slowly insert the wetted rim into the cinnamon sugar, gently twisting it to coat. Now, your tasty rimmed glass is ready to use. Simply pour in the beer of your choice and enjoy. For stronger adhesion and a complementary fall flavor, you could \ swap the water for thin, pure, dark maple syrup.