The Cake Shortcut Publix Fans Swear By

Love to flex your artistic skills with cakes, but not so big on the baking part? We've got a solution. Order one of Publix's famously delicious cakes, but request that it be undecorated. Then, you can do the decorating to your heart's content. You get a reliably irresistible pre-made product, and a blank canvas for whatever you want to celebrate via frosting and icing.

Primarily Southeast-based, Publix is one of the country's most beloved supermarkets, and its bakery factors into the popularity — it ranks high on the list of grocery store chains where you should get special occasion cakes. Redditors call Publix cakes some of the tastiest they've ever had. We've ranked Publix "Supreme" cakes, and all of the fancy flavors are pretty great, from orange cannoli to chocolate ganache.

Customizable cakes are slightly simpler but just as dreamy; if you want to order an undecorated base, you can choose from vanilla, chocolate, a combination of both with alternating layers, a marble version that swirls the chocolate and vanilla together, a "Superfetti" vanilla style, red velvet, and carrot. Filling flavors include mascarpone; lemon, raspberry, or both; vanilla, strawberry, or banana custard, fresh strawberries, cannoli cream, and dulce de leche. Ordering online, you can select an icing — buttercream, fudge, cream cheese, and chocolate or vanilla whipped cream, in various colors — and then "no trim," "no border," and "no decoration." If you'd like to do the basic icing yourself, too, it's best to call or visit your nearest location.