The 20 Most Iconic Food Scenes In Cinematic History

Being one of life's most essential things, humans have been depicting food within our art forms since we learned to draw. Sometimes that depiction is used to honor the gift of nourishment. Other times, we use food as a tool or medium to tell stories. Yet even when used to craft a narrative or detail our human connections, food will always be described and captured differently. It's as variable as the things we taste.

In a story-centric medium like cinema, food is regularly a storytelling tool. Sometimes it appears to introduce a motif that's central to the story. Other times, it creates exposition for characters, settings, or situations that we encounter within a movie. Always, though, the best food scenes in cinema have some things in common: Food is treated or displayed with a sense of respect, realism, and perhaps a bit of humor. There are a lot of movies that include references to food. Very few of them make it an essential part of their characters' lives.