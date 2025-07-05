This Is What Stanley Tucci Served At His Wedding For Dessert (Hint: It Wasn't Cake)
Stanley Tucci is well known for his exquisite tastes. From iconic roles in "The Devil Wears Prada," "Big Night," "Julie/Julia," and "The Hunger Games," to his engaging cookbooks and companion food travel show ("Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy"), as well as his impeccable fashion sense, kitchen organization tips, and his way with a Negroni, Tucci has cemented his reputation as an arbiter of taste. So, when he and his wife, Felicity Blunt, took their vows nearly 13 years ago, they did so in style, eschewing traditional wedding cake for something a bit more poshly European — cheese.
As Tucci tells it, the couple's love story revolves around food. They met at the three-day wedding event for Felicity's sister, actress Emily Blunt, and Blunt's husband, actor/director John Krasinski, at George Clooney's villa on Lake Como, Italy. As Tucci shared in his food memoir, fittingly titled, "Taste: My Life Through Food," he and Felicity (a literary agent with Curtis Brown, Ltd) hit it off, bonding over their shared love of good food. As their love story progressed, so did their adventures in cooking and eating great meals à deux. From "cold plucking" pheasants together on a Saturday morning to unforgettable meals at Ledbury's and L'Anima, the latter of which culminated in what would become a precious memory of "devoured" of "slabs," of cheese from a passing cheese cart for dessert. Fast-forward to the couple's wedding day where it just made sense to serve tiers of wedding cheese instead of cake.
Tucci's passion for dessert cheese wheels
According to Tucci's memoir, the couple did serve some "dolci in the form of pastries and the like," at their wedding, but because neither of them has a "sweet tooth," the only actual wedding cake served at the event was a "massive six-tiered structure made entirely of wheels of cheese." Turns out, this is not uncommon for the man his fans lovingly refer to as "The Tooch," who has been known to celebrate his birthdays with cheese, fruit, and honey.
Among the things Tucci says you should stop ignoring is a good cheese board. Which is why it came as no surprise when Tucci partnered with San Pellegrino for a tiered holiday cheese "cake," last year. During a Q & A on his Instagram (sponsored by San Pellegrino) in 2023, Tucci was asked if cheese was a dessert, after deferring to the tastes of the questioner, Tucci shared the story of his tiered cheese wheel wedding cake before admitting, "I think cheese and honey together is a really delicious dessert."
For what it's worth, Tucci is not alone, as cheese towers have taken off recently in popularity, showing up on social media outlets like Pinterest, Instagram, and TikTok and on the websites of purveyors of fine cheese, like Murray's Cheeses in NYC or Cheese Grotto, who offer a stunning array of towering cheese wheel combinations for your discerning palate. The main takeaway: though some make think that love is cheesy — Stanley Tucci knows it is.