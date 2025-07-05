This Is What Stanley Tucci Served At His Wedding For Dessert (Hint: It Wasn't Cake)

According to Tucci's memoir, the couple did serve some "dolci in the form of pastries and the like," at their wedding, but because neither of them has a "sweet tooth," the only actual wedding cake served at the event was a "massive six-tiered structure made entirely of wheels of cheese." Turns out, this is not uncommon for the man his fans lovingly refer to as "The Tooch," who has been known to celebrate his birthdays with cheese, fruit, and honey.

Among the things Tucci says you should stop ignoring is a good cheese board. Which is why it came as no surprise when Tucci partnered with San Pellegrino for a tiered holiday cheese "cake," last year. During a Q & A on his Instagram (sponsored by San Pellegrino) in 2023, Tucci was asked if cheese was a dessert, after deferring to the tastes of the questioner, Tucci shared the story of his tiered cheese wheel wedding cake before admitting, "I think cheese and honey together is a really delicious dessert."

For what it's worth, Tucci is not alone, as cheese towers have taken off recently in popularity, showing up on social media outlets like Pinterest, Instagram, and TikTok and on the websites of purveyors of fine cheese, like Murray's Cheeses in NYC or Cheese Grotto, who offer a stunning array of towering cheese wheel combinations for your discerning palate. The main takeaway: though some make think that love is cheesy — Stanley Tucci knows it is.