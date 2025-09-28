Martha Stewart's Favorite French Press Coffee Maker Won't Break The Bank

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Everyone has their own way of making the perfect cup of joe — some people swear by a drip coffee maker, while others invest in advanced espresso machines or stick to good old instant coffee. For Martha Stewart, the French press wins out. According to Chowhound, her favorite one to use is an affordable classic: the Bodum Chambord French press, which retails for under $40 on Amazon. Customers called it "timeless," "well made," and "the de-facto modern french press."

The Chombard has everything you should looking for when shopping for a French press. The 34-ounce version Stewart uses can make eight cups of coffee at once, and it has a durable frame that can withstand years of use. Stewart herself has been using the machine for quite some time. She even highlighted it on an episode of her former show, "Martha," where she said, "I love this French press. I have used this particular glass one for years — I think it makes a nice cup of coffee."

Instantly recognizable for its simple glass design, the Chambord is one of Bodum's most iconic products. It dates all the way back to the 1970s, when the company's founder, Jørgen Bodum, first started working on his version of the French press, which had been patented a few decades earlier.