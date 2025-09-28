Martha Stewart's Favorite French Press Coffee Maker Won't Break The Bank
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Everyone has their own way of making the perfect cup of joe — some people swear by a drip coffee maker, while others invest in advanced espresso machines or stick to good old instant coffee. For Martha Stewart, the French press wins out. According to Chowhound, her favorite one to use is an affordable classic: the Bodum Chambord French press, which retails for under $40 on Amazon. Customers called it "timeless," "well made," and "the de-facto modern french press."
The Chombard has everything you should looking for when shopping for a French press. The 34-ounce version Stewart uses can make eight cups of coffee at once, and it has a durable frame that can withstand years of use. Stewart herself has been using the machine for quite some time. She even highlighted it on an episode of her former show, "Martha," where she said, "I love this French press. I have used this particular glass one for years — I think it makes a nice cup of coffee."
Instantly recognizable for its simple glass design, the Chambord is one of Bodum's most iconic products. It dates all the way back to the 1970s, when the company's founder, Jørgen Bodum, first started working on his version of the French press, which had been patented a few decades earlier.
How to use a Bodum Chambord French press
To use the Bodum Chambord French press, start by adding some ground coffee to the jug — Bodum recommends using 1 teaspoon of coffee per every 4-ounces of water, however this can be adjusted. Tasting Table also tested the best store-bought ground coffees for the French press, if you want an idea of what to shop for. Once measured to your liking, simply pour the hot water over the coffee. Before pressing down on the plunger, wait about four minutes with the lid on to allow the coffee to brew. After that, you can slowly press it down and serve your coffee.
One of the things you should avoid when making French press coffee is grinding your coffee beans too finely. Thomas Joseph, an executive vice president at "Martha Stewart Living," this tip down in a video shared by Martha Stewart on Facebook. "Since this is a direct immersion where the water and the coffee grounds are going to be mingling together, the infusion is going to happen much faster. If you use a fine grind of coffee for this you're going to get a super strong, bitter cup of coffee," he said. He also recommended using ½ cup of ground coffee beans per every 32-ounces of water.
Static Media owns and operates Tasting Table and Chowhound.